Benny Gantz threatens war against Hamas during tour of Gaza border

Blue and white leader Benny Gantz vowed to take a stronger approach against Hamas than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a tour of the Gaza periphery on Tuesday with Blue and White candidates, Yair Lapid, Moshe Ya'alon and Gabi Ashkenazi.





"We will not allow our deterrence to be eroded, and for rounds of rocket attacks to continue," Gantz said. "Next time we are attacked, I will make sure it will be the last time. We will not make agreements with Hamas. We will defeat Hamas militarily."

Gantz also threatened to resume targeted killings of Hamas leaders.

"If they do not ensure complete quiet and restore our boys we will begin a full-scale operation," he said.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });