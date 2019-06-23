Gantz to Netanyahu: Stop Smotrich appointment

Tension was evident between Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Knesset’s new session on April 30.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz called upon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not appoint Union of Right-wing Parties MK Bezalel Smotrich to the securiy cabinet on Sunday morning.
Gantz's comments came at a time when Netanyahu's cabinet ministers were approving the appointment of Smotrich and URP head Rafi Peretz, who are expected to be sworn in on Monday at the Knesset. Smotrich will be a full member of the security cabinet, while Peretz will be an observer.
"Netanyahu is abandoning our security in return for support for his legal immunity," Gantz wrote on social media. "This is happening at a time when security realities are deteriorating and we are a quick decision away from warfare not seen in the Middle East since the Gulf War.
Gantz recalled that as a right-wing activist leader, Smotrich once called upon other activists to block streets and fight security forces and that he called for "diminishing" the population of the Gaza Strip.
"Such a man cannot sit in the same room as the IDF chief of staff and the head of the Mossad when they detail the most sensitive security plans," Gantz said.
The appointments are expected to pass easily.
