Gantz’s big party and Bibi’s big bloc: Doing the election math - Analysis

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Which is a surer way to become prime minister, having a bigger party or a bigger bloc? Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Resilience Party leader Benny Gantz each bet on a different answer this week.

On Thursday morning before 6 am, Gantz and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid released a joint statement declaring that they would be running together as one, big party, with three former IDF chiefs of staff in its top five: Gantz, Moshe Ya’alon and Gabi Ashkenazi.

For weeks now, the polls have shown that a Gantz-Lapid franken-party will surpass or come close to the Likud’s size. The party’s leaders and their closest advisers have been negotiating for weeks, as Resilience’s numbers rose and then dropped slightly on its own, but the merger was always a strong option.

The caveat is that polls are not prophecy. In Israel, there are too many options and scenarios, and the 3.25% electoral threshold to keep in mind, so the system is far from perfect. As former president Shimon Peres said, polls are like perfume; you can smell them, but don’t taste them.

But polls are the only way we have to see what the public is thinking on a given day – again, we can’t really predict what will be on April 9 – and political leaders use them to make decisions.

Looking at the polls, it was clear Gantz and Lapid had no way to be an alternative to Netanyahu with 20 seats to the Likud’s 31, their results in last week’s polling average.

But as a Channel 12 poll showed this week, the combined parties got 31 to the Likud’s 30.

So, with their eyes on the premiership, Gantz and Lapid persisted in their talks and made a deal.

The only problem is that the deal kills MK Orly Levy-Abecassis’ Gesher party, and shrinks their coalition partners at the Center and Left.

Meanwhile, the Right bloc is still consistently larger in the vast majority of the polls. It’s a close race – especially if Arab parties, which have never joined a coalition, recommend Gantz – but Netanyahu is clearly depending on the bloc and actively worked to grow it.

Netanyahu didn’t have the problem Gantz and Lapid did with a large party. For most of its existence – 2006-2009 excepted – Likud was clearly the big right-wing party and the others were its satellites, of varying sizes. And that is the case in this election, as well.

But Netanyahu saw a right-wing bloc with even fewer than the 66 seats it had in the last election, and with parties like Kulanu, Yisrael Beytenu and Bayit Yehudi hovering around the electoral threshold, it was too easy for that majority to shrink to the point of becoming a minority.

So, with extensive polling in hand, Netanyahu set out to do the one thing that he thought would bring more votes to the bloc and convince Bayit Yehudi to add right-wing extremist Otzma Yehudit to its list.

Netanyahu’s reliance on the bloc rather than growing the Likud even further has its precedents.

In 2009, the Likud was the second-largest party, with Kadima getting just one more seat. But Netanyahu returned to the Prime Minister’s Office with the support of a majority of the Knesset, while then-Kadima leader Tzipi Livni was left to serve as opposition leader.

Netanyahu surely still hopes Likud will be the largest party in the coalition, and there is still a chance that will happen. But he didn’t want to take any chances that there will not be a larger right-wing bloc to make him prime minister.

Gantz and Lapid united on Thursday with 47 days left until the election. That means plenty can change when it comes to whose party and whose bloc is bigger. We’ll only know who made the right bet after the polls close on April 9.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



