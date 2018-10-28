Hundreds of Gaza demonstraters demand revenge for teenagers' deaths

Palestinian Hamas supporters shout slogans during a rally marking the 30th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini.
(photo credit: ABED OMAR QUSINI/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated in the Gaza Strip late Sunday night, demanding a response to the three youths killed near the security fence Sunday night.
The demonstrators marched near the homes of senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad members demanding revenge and insisting that Islamic Jihad fulfill the promise they made over the weekend of "blood will be answered with blood."
An IDF aircraft struck a terror cell of three that attempted to infiltrate the southern border on Sunday night, just one day after Islamic Jihad declared that a truce had been reached with Israel.
The men had placed an explosive device by the barrier, the IDF said. Palestinian media reported that three people had been killed in the strike, with initial reports that they could have been minors.
The violence broke 34 hours of calm, after a violent weekend
in which Palestinians in Gaza fired 37 rockets at Israel and the IDF hit 95 military targets in the Hamas-ruled enclave.
On Saturday, Islamic Jihad spokesman Daoud Shehab stated: "After contacts between the Islamic Jihad leadership and the brothers in Egypt it was agreed that a comprehensive cease-fire will begin immediately
,” adding that ”The Islamic Jihad will abide by the cease-fire if the occupation (Israel) does the same.”
In spite of that statement, Channel 2 reported that Hamas had told Israel it would halt the Gaza violence only in exchange for a monthly payment of $15 million in cash.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected that demand.
“Yesterday we heard about an 'ultimatum' from Hamas to Israel. At no stage will Israel accept any ultimatum from Hamas. Israel will continue to act in accordance with Israeli interests and for Israel's security alone."
But Israel has held off from launching a military offensive to halt the violence, nor has it halted the flow of goods and fuel into the Gaza Strip.
The Security Cabinet which met Sunday did not issue any public statements.
Together with the UN, Israel has worked to alleviate the electricity crisis there by helping to facilitate the shipment of Qatari-funded fuel into Gaza for its power plant. As a result of those efforts, the two million Palestinians in Gaza, can receive eight hours of electricity a day instead of four.
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov tweeted on Sunday, “As #Gaza’s Power Plant runs 3rd turbine, people see electricity supply increase to 8 hrs. An opportunity that must not be wasted to de-escalate, resolve all #humanitarian issues and reunite #Palestinians under a single, democratic, national government.”
Reuters contributed to this report.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>