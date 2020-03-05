The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gilad Shalit among Israelis in at-home coronavirus quarantine

Roughly 100,000 Israelis, including a number of celebrities, are expected to enter at-home quarantine for 14 days due to coronavirus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 5, 2020 09:43
Gilad Shalit and Nitzan Shabbat. (photo credit: INSTAGRAM)
Gilad Shalit and Nitzan Shabbat.
(photo credit: INSTAGRAM)
Israel ordered on Wednesday that all those coming from Germany, France, Austria and other countries to enter at-home quarantine to ensure they did not contact coronavirus and to contain the spread of the virus. The measure also impacted well-known Israelis, such as Gilad Shalit, a former IDF soldier who was held by Hamas for a five years, millionaire Shari Arison and entertainment reporter Guy Pines.
The news about Shalit quickly went viral after the parody twitter account "The Mossad: Elite Parody Division" released a photo of him returning from Spain with a caption that referenced the trade deal between Israel and Hamas that lead to his release.
"BREAKING: Gilad Shalit will be in quarantine for 14 days after returning from Austria. He can shorten it to 7 but we'd have to release 1000 Palestinian prisoners," the account tweeted.

Millionaire  Shari Arison also reportedly entered at-home quarantine, according to Yediot Ahronot. Said to be the wealthiest woman in Israel, Arison is known for her involvement with spirituality and her opening the Mahut Center in Tel Aviv, which is focused on offering people workshops and information about the meaning of life.
Reporter Guy Pines, who has interviewed Israeli and international celebrities alike, including Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears, recently returned from Germany and will spend two weeks under home quarantine, Ynet reported.
Pines is famous for his evening show A Good Evening with Guy Pines and the Hebrew line Hey Guy, Erev Tov (good evening), which he asks all his guests, even non-Hebrew speakers, to say at the start of the interview.
Currently, the number of Israelis in at-home quarantine is nearly 100,000 and the health authorities report that, should the numbers grow, they will impose harsher regulations.


