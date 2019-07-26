Girlfriend's selfie assisted in release of Israeli held in Cyprus

Israeli tourists, arrested over the alleged rape of a British tourist in the resort town of Ayia Napa, arrive to appear before a magistrate for a remand hearing in the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)
One of the Israelis held in Cyprus for the alleged gang rape of a British tourist in Ayia Napa was released thanks to a selfie his girlfriend took with him sleeping next to her, Channel 12 reported.
"My girlfriend's selfie saved me life, I will never come back here ever again," the youth who was released on Thursday and arrived in Israel told Channel 12.
The youth also retold the events on the night of the arrest, saying that "I was sitting in my room, I don't know how they got in but suddenly two police officers jumped me and cuffed me. At first I did not understand what they want, but at the station a translator told me: 'You are suspected of raping a girl.'"
Criticizing the act, the youth told the police to "Go ask my girlfriend, I was with her, we have pictures together. I don't understand how they didn't check that."
Earlier on Thursday it was reported
that out of the 12 Israelis arrested for the rape of a 19 year old British tourist in Cyprus' Ayia Napa, five were released after the police received results of DNA tests and watched footage the Israelis took of the event.
Attorney Nir Jeslovich, who represents some of the youths detained in Cyprus said that "Cracks begin to form in the complainant's version, I am hopeful that the version of the other suspects will refute the harsh accusations against them."
