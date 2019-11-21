Gordon Robertson: Survival of the Jewish people is a miracle

In a pre-recorded video address to the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference in Jerusalem, Gordon Robertson, CEO of the Christian Broadcasting Network, explained the origins of his love for the land of Israel and its people. He recalled the impact of his first trip to Israel at the age of 11, in 1969, two years after the Six Day War. “The jubilation at that time was incredible. I find it hard to put into words.”

Robertson wanted his children to share in his experiences, and when each of them turned 12, he brought them to Israel to be baptized in the Jordan River and pray at the Western Wall. “My love for Israel is deep, spiritual and generational,” he says. Robertson declared that for Evangelical Christians, the survival of the Jewish people is a miracle. “The return to the land and its language is a fulfillment of prophecy that the whole world can see.”

“You are a light to the nations,” said Robertson. “Shine on, and be as bright as you can be.”