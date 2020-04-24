Gov't approves opening stores and beauty salons

The financial aid package for small businesses will include a grant of up to NIS 400,000 based on fixed costs and reduced revenues, and also includes the second payment of the extended grant for self-employed workers - up to 70% of taxable income or a maximum of NIS 10,500.

"This is a significant step supporting the return of the economy to regular activity," the Prime Minister's Office and Finance Ministry said in a joint statement following a Friday meeting of ministers.

According to the new plan, a total of NIS 5.2b. in grants will be available to businesses with turnover not exceeding NIS 20m. and whose sales were "significantly harmed" during March and April as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Grants will also be available to non-profit organizations registered as public institutions by the Israel Tax Authority.

A total of NIS 2.8b. will paid in grants to self-employed workers who suffered at least a 25% decrease in business between March and June. Applications can be made via the Tax Authority's website from the first week of May. Government data shows that over 600,000 self-employed workers are expected to be eligible for the payments.

Citizens aged 67 or over who have been made redundant will be eligible for an NIS 4,000 grant in May, the government said.

Over 995,000 Israelis have applied for unemployment support since the start of March, bringing the unemployment rate to an unprecedented total of 27.05%, according to data published by the Israeli Employment Service on Thursday. Among them, 88% are employees placed on unpaid leave and 7.2% were made redundant.

"Even today, we continue to see that businesses large and small - even the strongest companies and organizations in the economy - are still placing hundreds and thousands of workers on unpaid leave, and are unfortunately being made redundant," said Employment Service director-general Rami Garor. "Some Israelis who returned to work this week have not yet updated the Employment Service, but even if there are a few thousand more, it is clear that the number that lost their jobs this week - over 30,000 - is far higher."

A total of 3,840 employees placed on unpaid leave at the start of the crisis have informed the Employment Service of their return to work during the week. It is believed that several thousand more have returned to work, but not yet updated the authorities.

At the same time, the number of cases of coronavirus continues to increase. As of Friday morning, some 193 Israelis have died of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry reported. Some 14,882 people have been infected with SARS-CoV-2. Currently there are 139 people in serious condition, among them 107 who are intubated. Some 5,685 people have recovered. The government meeting is expect to last through the afternoon and could include additional relief measures, such as opening restaurants and cafes for pickup and takeaway, florists, jewelry shops and money changers. The latest financial aid follows criticism regarding the apparent inaccessibility of an NIS 8b. government-guaranteed loan fund for small and medium-sized businesses. Figures published on Wednesday showed an improvement in the processing of applications, with almost 6,500 loans now approved - valued at a total of approximately NIS 2.5b.

