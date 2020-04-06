The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu to enact further restrictions across Israel on Seder night

The move comes despite recommendations by the Health Ministry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 6, 2020 14:12
A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday that turning Judea and Samaria into ‘Gush Dan east’ could significantly help the country’s housing problems. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled Monday's ministerial committee at which the government was expected to roll out restrictions on at least another eight cities and 15 neighborhoods and will instead place further restrictions on the whole country on Seder night, according to a report by Kann news.
The move comes despite recommendations by the Health Ministry, according to Kann. 
Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Arye Deri told Channel 12 on Sunday that a full lockdown is being considered for Passover Eve and the first day of the Passover holiday.
"We want everyone do the Seder night with the family that lives with them now, without movement of families," Deri said, a statement that was later reiterated by Prof. Itamar Grotto, Health Ministry deputy director-general.
"There will be strong enforcement on this matter so that everyone stays with only their family," he said.
Overnight, the government discussed putting restrictions similar to those that were placed on the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) city of Bnei Brak on the predominantly haredi cities of Elad, Beit Shemesh, the ultra-Orthodox settlement of Modi'in-Ilit, as well as Ashkelon, Tiberias, Beitar-Ilit, Or Yehuda, and Migdal HaEmek.
The government committee was expected to approve the closures and tightening of traffic restrictions Monday, restrictions that would have looked similar to those that are currently on the haredi city of Bnei Brak.
Overnight, the committee also defined as a restricted zone certain areas of Judea and Samaria. The ministers additionally approved the enlargement of the fund for economic aid to civilians in light of the crisis, which will be presented for the Knesset's approval on Monday.
The increased budget will be achieved if an amendment to a Basic Law of the state is approved. According to the amendment, National Insurance debt will be enlarged by NIS 16 billion on top of the already-existing NIS 40 billion in national debt that exists due to the coronavirus crisis.
 
Maariv contributed to this report.


