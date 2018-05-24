Gov’t starts campaign to elect more female mayors

There are currently only four female mayors and regional council heads in Israel, and the National Women’s Advancement Authority is out to change that.



Netanya’s Miriam Feierberg, Or Yehuda’s Liat Shochat, Yehud-Monosson’s Yaela Machlis and Ganei Tikva’s Lizi Delaricha are the only female mayors in the 252 municipalities and regional councils in Israel. There also are 327 women among 2,410 council members, which is only 13.6%.





The authority, which is under Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel’s ministry, has started a campaign encouraging women to run in the October 30 national municipal elections. The campaign, under the slogan “Run!” in feminine form, encourages women to have a say in their own future.“We must simply relay the message to all women, especially those who are already active in their communities in one way or another, that they have nothing to lose and so much to contribute in local authorities,” said Eva Medzivuz, who heads the authority. “It can already be much more equal after the next election.”The goals of the campaign are to have 5,000 women run and win 30% of the elected positions in the local authorities.Gamliel said it was a critical time to encourage change, and her ministry would make an effort to do that. But she said women must respond by taking the plunge and running.“They must decide if they want equal representation and a say in the decisions that are made,” Gamliel said. “For that to happen, more women must show courage and run, taking advantage of the tools the state provides. Women are the majority of the population. We have the power to choose gender equality.”