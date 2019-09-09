Graffiti artists to create memorial for Rina Shnerb

Artists 4 Israel is sending a group of female graffiti artists to Israel to paint a memorial for Rina Shnerb, who was killed in a terror attack on August 23,2019 in Dolev. These artists are some of the finest in their field, and include Nicole Salgar, Mandi Caskey ("Miss Birdy"), Ledania and Adore. It will be the artists' first time in Israel.



A press release about the trip acknowledged that, despite not publicly voicing her political opinions, Shnerb has become somewhat of a symbol. "Rina had no voice in the politics of Israel or say on who owns the West Bank, but for some she has become a symbol of the constant courage that girls everywhere display in navigating environments outside of their control." This symbolism is especially significant for female graffiti artists because they work to have a voice in what is still a male dominated field.-

"Artists 4 Israel is inspired by the bravery of so many women making their way in male-dominated fields - when we first began using urban, contemporary art forms as a tool for social change and Israel advocacy, we too were doing something new and daring and faced backlash from haters and traditionalists. Just as the artists who make up our team continue to succeed against all odds so do we continue to make important improvements for the men and women of Israel," said Craig Dershowitz, CEO of Artists 4 Israel Artist Emily Gardner, aka "Adore," said,"The more women painting, the less we'll hear that note of disbelief when they see our beautiful works. Being in Israel is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see an area of land that has birthed civilizations, three major faiths, and continues to be a region of cultural and religious significance. I am humbled to be given the opportunity to contribute small bits of beauty where I can."Dolev isn't the only stop on the trip. The artists will also be creating works of art in Granot, which is a predominantly Jewish neighborhood, and in Abu Snan, which is a Muslim, Christian and Druze village. They also have meetings planned with the Jerusalem Skate Girls, the Israel Law Center's founder Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, and an all-female IDF unit. The meeting with Darshan-Leitner will focus on her work to fight terrorism in court.

