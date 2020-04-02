HU professor wins 3.2M. euros for groundbreaking cancer research

“The ERC Advanced Grants back outstanding researchers throughout Europe. Their pioneering work has the potential to make a difference in people’s everyday life and deliver solutions to some of our most urgent challenges," said Carlos Moedas, European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation.



Competition for the European Competition for the European Research Council Advanced Grants that the HU professors recieved is steep; of the 2,520 applicants received, only 185 won funding. The grants are only given to researchers with a proven track record of significant achievements.

In 2020, five Israeli researchers won funding, one from Tel Aviv U niversity , one form Technion - Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, and three from the Hebrew University.

The three "ground breaking and high risk projects" as the ERC calls it, by the researchers at HU include projects such as the treatment of adult leukemias by Professor Yinon Ben-Neria, research on why ancient rulers of China and Mongolia invested so much into building walls by Professor Gideon Shelach, and research in the study of algebra Alex Lubotsky.

Professor Yinon Ben-Neria from HU's faculty of medicine works in the Immonology and Cancer Research department, and his research to develop an "Onco-detroyer" to treat adult acute leukemias was awarded 3,200,000 euros.

The research into the 'Great Walls' and why Chinese dynasties invested so much time into developing them, headed by Professor Shelach working in HU's Asian studies, was awarded 2,499,750 euros.

Alex Lubotzky is a third time winner of the ERC grant, and his study named Stability and Testability: Groups and Codes TeStability looks into general algebraic questions following the line of, "Is every 'almost solution' a small deformation of an 'exact solution.' For his research he was awarded 1,628,750 euros.

These ERC grants will not only allow scientists to further their groundbreaking research but also lead to job creation. An estimated 2,000 postdocs, PhD students and laboratory staff will likely be employed by the 185 ERC awardees.

