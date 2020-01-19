A third of Israeli youth do not enlist in IDF

Nearly half of Israeli youth do not do or finish their military service, with at least a third of males getting exemptions for mental health reasons.The alarming figure based on new IDF data, first published by Yediot Aharonot, shows that 32.9% of men will receive an exemption from the military. With an average of 15% dropping out during their service, nearly half of Israeli men (47.9%) do not complete their military service. The disturbing trend is the same for women, with 44.3% being exempt from their military service.According to the report in Yediot, the figures show a clear downward trend in IDF enlistment among both sexes. For example, in 2007 a quarter of males did not enlist in the Israeli military and in 2015 the figure rose to 26.9% for men and 30% last year.In addition to the skyrocketing increase in medical exemptions due to mental health reasons, the general recruitment figures for combat units has also seen a general decline over the past decade, from 81% serving in 2011 to 65% enlisting to combat units in 2018.With thousands of potential recruits not enlisting, many of them with the potential to be high-quality soldiers, the figure is not marginal for the IDF.While the IDF’s Manpower Directorate has pointed to a range of circumstances behind the increase in exemptions, a large number are said to be because of recruits coming in with medical documents claiming they have mental illnesses preventing them from serving.But the Manpower Directorate is said to believe that the trend is not due to a sudden increase in mental illness rather due to a decrease in motivation to serve in the military leading youth to faking mental illness in order to get out of serving.In November, a report by The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv, found that relative to the number of potential secular recruits being exempt from the military the number of ultra-Orthodox (haredim) being exempt due to mental illness is higher.For example, the data for two years shows that the number of mental illness-related exemptions among secular Israelis rose from 1,625 to 2,097, and among religious Israeli men rose from 262 to 391 exemptions per year.According to the data, of the 4,500 who received exemptions, 44.7% are haredim, 46.6% are secular, and another 8.7% received religious-Zionist education.Exemption from military service in Israel is covered by the Israeli Security Service Law, which allows recruits to be exempt on the grounds of medical or psychological reasons as well as pregnancy, religion (women and studying in a Yeshiva), as well as conscious objection.