Hamas: ‘We won’t allow Israel to pick the time and place of each clash’

Hamas stockperson Fawzi Barhum further stated that a joint command of all Gaza-based factions was established to jointly decide how to respond in the future to Israeli actions.

Palestinians take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
Palestinians take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
Hamas stockperson Fawzi Barhum said on Saturday that Israel will bear “the results of its ongoing aggression faced with the opposition and the Palestinian people,” Walla reported. 
 
“We won’t allow Israel to pick the time and place of each clash,” he added, he further stated that a joint command of all Gaza-based factions was established to jointly decide how to respond in the future to Israeli actions. 
 
IDF forces struck Hamas posts during Saturday night after Hamas violated the Thursday ceasefire by firing rockets at Israel.
The decision to fire the rockets came after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] leader Ziaad Nahla spoke on the phone. 
 
The brittle ceasefire was reached on Thursday, after IDF forces eliminated the previous leader of PIJ Bahaa Abu al-Ata on Tuesday. Between Tuesday and Thursday PIJ fired hundreds of rockets at Israel. 
 
Speaking on Friday with 103 FM Radio former head of Southern Command General Tzvika Fogel slammed Israeli politicians calling them “cowardly.” 
 
“How long can we roll this lie forward?” he asked. “Deterrence is achieved when the other side doesn’t [dare] to even raise their head, not when it attacks us again every few weeks.”
       


