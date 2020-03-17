Hapoalim launches online course for seniors



Following Health Ministry guidelines for civilians in order to deal with the coronavirus , Bank Hapoalim is launching an online course for all its senior citizen clients, focusing on digital banking that is suitable for learning from home. A mobile branch will be provided to retirement homes and adult day care centers across the country.

During the special course, 15 tutorials are produced, demonstrating to senior citizens, step by step and in simple and clear language, how to perform a variety of operations in their digital bank accounts without even leaving home.





In addition, Bank Hapoalim began operating a mobile branch for the elderly, which comes to retirement homes and adult day centers around the country, enabling them to carry out banking operations in their account, and includes a representative who will explain to them how to do banking from home.

The bank also started to provide a dedicated call center for seniors with quick-response correspondents, which can be reached by calling the number *2403, where the seniors can consult and ask for the mobile branch.