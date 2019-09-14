Hazardous emmissions in the heart of Tel Aviv, gas company fined 275k

The Office for Environmental Protections fined gas company Paz NIS 275,100 for releasing toxic fumes out of its Florentine station, in the heart of Tel Aviv.





The OEP fined Paz for violation of clean air regulations . This came following an improper unloading of gasoline, which caused the release of toxic fumes and the creation of a public health hazard in the Florentine station.

The hazard was revealed in March during a routine inspection, though inspectors were met with resistance when confronting workers about the gas pipe infraction. Only after authorities turned to local Paz representatives was the malfunction treated.

Unloading gasoline into underground tanks in this manner, without a connection to a level 1 steam router, unloads around 95% of hazardous fuel emissions to the surrounding area, with residential areas only twenty meters away from the station.

The fine has since been paid in full.

