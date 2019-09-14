Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hazardous emmissions in the heart of Tel Aviv, gas company fined 275k

This came following an improper unloading of gasoline, which caused the release of toxic fumes and the creation of a public health hazard in the Florentine station.

By IDAN ZONSHINE
September 14, 2019 22:25
Florentin graffiti

A typical wall in Tel Aviv’s Florentin neighborhood. (photo credit: CARL HOFFMAN)

The Office for Environmental Protections fined gas company Paz NIS 275,100 for releasing toxic fumes out of its Florentine station, in the heart of Tel Aviv.

The OEP fined Paz for violation of clean air regulations. This came following an improper unloading of gasoline, which caused the release of toxic fumes and the creation of a public health hazard in the Florentine station. 
The hazard was revealed in March during a routine inspection, though inspectors were met with resistance when confronting workers about the gas pipe infraction. Only after authorities turned to local Paz representatives was the malfunction treated.


Unloading gasoline into underground tanks in this manner, without a connection to a level 1 steam router, unloads around 95% of hazardous fuel emissions to the surrounding area, with residential areas only twenty meters away from the station.


The fine has since been paid in full.



Related Content

IDF SOLDIERS KEEP guard in the Jordan Valley earlier this year.
September 14, 2019
Cabinet to approve new settlement during Jordan Valley meeting on Sunday

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut