The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hebron Jewish community provides prayer services for diaspora Jews

The YESHA Council and the Hebron Jewish Community joined forces to make sure that the mourner's kaddish is recited for those who have lost their lives during the coronavirus outbreak.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 6, 2020 14:46
Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron (photo credit: OOMAN/WIKIMEDIA)
Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron
(photo credit: OOMAN/WIKIMEDIA)
As many Jewish communities are affected by the coronavirus outbreak throughout the world, some members of the community have passed away, but mourners are unable to recite a prayer traditionally said by those who have lost relatives due to bans on minyans (communal prayer services of at least 10 participants) in most diaspora communities.
In light of the situation and as minyans are allowed in Israel, the YESHA Council and the Hebron Jewish Community joined forces to make sure that the mourner's kaddish, a traditional prayer said by mourners who have lost loved ones that must be said in a minyan, is recited for those who have lost their lives during the coronavirus outbreak.
As part of the project, anyone can fill out an online form which can be found on the YESHA council's English website and the minyan that takes place near the Tomb of the Patriarchs will say Kaddish for the relative who passed away.
The online form also allows users to add the name of someone who is ill so that the minyan will pray for their recovery near the graves of the patriarchs in Hebron.
The project is being publicized by a large number of rabbis throughout the United States and the rest of the diaspora on a number of platforms.
The YESHA Council stressed that this is a great opportunity to strengthen ties between Jews who live in the West Bank and diaspora Jews, as Jews in the West Bank have the opportunity to help out Jews who can't fully maintain the tradition due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"We see great importance in the connection between all the Jews of the diaspora to the land of the Tanakh and to special sites that are located in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley," said YESHA Council CEO Yigal Dilmoni. "In this difficult time, when we are found in a war against the coronavirus and throughout the world people are stuck in their homes, we see a right in the ability to help and we bring the strength of this area to the world."
The online form is open to everyone around the world and can be accessed at all times through this link.
All names input on the form will be immediately sent to the Jewish community of Hebron and added to the list of names for prayer at the next minyan at the Tomb of the Patriarchs.


Tags Hebron West Bank cave of patriarchs diaspora jews diaspora yesha prayer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to step up and serve the country - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Critical patriots needed to improve Israel-Diaspora relations By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by