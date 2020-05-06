Hebron Jewish community provides prayer services for diaspora Jews

In light of the situation and as minyans are allowed in Israel, the YESHA Council and the Hebron Jewish Community joined forces to make sure that the mourner's kaddish, a traditional prayer said by mourners who have lost loved ones that must be said in a minyan, is recited for those who have lost their lives during the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the project, anyone can fill out an online form which can be found on the YESHA council's English website and the minyan that takes place near the Tomb of the Patriarchs will say Kaddish for the relative who passed away.

The online form also allows users to add the name of someone who is ill so that the minyan will pray for their recovery near the graves of the patriarchs in Hebron.

The project is being publicized by a large number of rabbis throughout the United States and the rest of the diaspora on a number of platforms.

The YESHA Council stressed that this is a great opportunity to strengthen ties between Jews who live in the West Bank and diaspora Jews, as Jews in the West Bank have the opportunity to help out Jews who can't fully maintain the tradition due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We see great importance in the connection between all the Jews of the diaspora to the land of the Tanakh and to special sites that are located in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley," said YESHA Council CEO Yigal Dilmoni. "In this difficult time, when we are found in a war against the coronavirus and throughout the world people are stuck in their homes, we see a right in the ability to help and we bring the strength of this area to the world."

The online form is open to everyone around the world and can be accessed at all times through this link

All names input on the form will be immediately sent to the Jewish community of Hebron and added to the list of names for prayer at the next minyan at the Tomb of the Patriarchs.