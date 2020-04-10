The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High school develops robot to help protect doctors from coronavirus

'If the robot passes its 'baptism of fire' at Rambam we can, in a relatively short amount of time, develop additional robots for Rambam and similar departments in other Israeli hospitals'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 10, 2020 11:07
Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RAMBAM MEDICAL CENTER)
Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RAMBAM MEDICAL CENTER)
The "First" robotics program, the Hebrew Reali School in Haifa and Technion University joined forces to produce a robot in order to protect health care workers from being exposed to the coronavirus while treating patients.
The robot, presented last week to the Rambam Medical Center staff, carries necessary equipment between the protective room to doctors in the isolation ward at the hospital, according to Walla! news. Doctors control the robot with a joystick or smartphone application while using cameras on the robot to navigate.
The Galaxia robotics program at the Haifa high school worked with the Technion to develop the robot within a week, after the CEO of Ramba, Dr. Michael Halberthal, raised the issue of exposure to the virus in a meeting with his predecessor, Professor Rafi Beyar, president of Rambam's International Friends Associations, and the vice president of the Technion for External Relations and Resource Development.
"If the robot passes its 'baptism of fire' at Rambam we can, in a relatively short amount of time, develop additional robots for Rambam and similar departments in other Israeli hospitals. Additional students from "First" programs throughout Israel will take part in the effort," said Professor Alon Wolf, the head of the "First" program in Israel, to Walla!.
The next step will be to add a communications system to the robot with a livestream to doctors. "In the future, I hope we will add abilities to aid in the treatment itself such as pulse and blood oxygen monitors," said Professor Gil Yudilevitch, director of final projects at the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering at Technion.
Thousands of medical staff in Israel have been placed in quarantine or fallen ill due to the coronavirus, making protecting health care workers a top priority in the fight against the outbreak.


Tags Haifa technion rambam medical center robot Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor’s Notes: The Shkedi Model to build trust By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Trump aims to prevent Chinese companies from building 5G network in U.S.
US President Donald Trump reacts to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, August 20, 2018
4 Lockdown lifted as Israel's corona count hits 10,995
Residents stand on their balcony as they watch Israeli soldiers performing for them in a bid to assist civilians observing government stay-at-home orders to help fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tel Aviv, Israel April 7, 2020.
5 American Jews: Are you white?
American Jews marching in New York with Israeli flags. How can we bridge the divide between Israel and the Diaspora?
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by