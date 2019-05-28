Holding new elections would cost taxpayers NIS 475 million

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

If the Knesset calls a second election in 2019, it will cost the government NIS 475 million, a Finance Ministry official said Tuesday.



Speaking to the special legislative committee on the bill to dissolve the Knesset for a final vote, Biyan Wattad of the Finance Ministry’s Budgetary Department said: “The meaning of the bill... is a cost of at least NIS 475 million, which requires a budgetary source that does not exist, and we are currently in a deficit.

“The government must point to a budgetary source for this and it will only come from reducing government activity,” Wattad warned.The special committee meeting took place the morning after the Knesset passed the bill to dissolve itself in a first reading, to prepare the legislation for a final vote set to take place Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to bridge gaps between potential coalition partners Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism over haredi enlistment in the IDF; Netanyahu prefers to call another election than to wait past the deadline to form a coalition, after which President Reuven Rivlin could give Blue and White leader Benny Gantz with the job.Likud MK Miki Zohar, chairman of the special committee, announced that the election dates under consideration are August 27, September 3, September 10 or October 29. The bill that passed a vote overnight Monday set September 17 as Election Day.“We’re in a strange and incomprehensible situation, but it’s out of our control,” Zohar lamented. “We’re doing whatever we can to stop the evil decree with no success so far, and it looks like elections are approaching.Much of the meeting focused on campaign finance, because parties have yet to pay back the Knesset-backed loans for the election that took less than two months ago.MKs asked that payments on their loans from the first 2019 election be delayed until after the second.The law currently states that a party cannot take out a new loan if they have not paid the previous one.Parties currently have a total of NIS 62.467 million in debt, with the Likud taking the most (NIS 36m.) and UAL taking the least (NIS 1m.).Knesset Accountant Chaim Avidor warned that the risk to the Knesset from increasing the loans would reach NIS 201m.MK Ofir Sofer of the Union of Right-wing Parties suggested that the loan payments be spread over 72 months instead of 36.Blue and White MK Zvi Hauser said: “If you give those who happened to already take 100% of the available loan [the chance to borrow more] you are giving them an advantage in this election and distorting the result.”

