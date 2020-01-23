The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Holocaust survivors’ Israeli tax rights

As always, consult experienced tax advisers in each country at an early stage in specific cases.

By LEON HARRIS  
JANUARY 23, 2020 21:43
Calculating taxes (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Calculating taxes
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum on January 23 in Jerusalem – attended by US Vice President Mike Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prince Charles and many other heads of state – the Israeli Tax Authority (ITA) published a useful summary of tax rights for Holocaust survivors living in Israel.
The forum marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The ITA summary published on January 22 includes the following.
Disability tax break
If disability of 90% or above according to a special formula is determined for an individual under the Nazi Persecution Law or the Law For The Disabled From The War Against The Nazis, that individual is entitled to an income tax exemption up to prescribed limits (see below). If the individual already paid tax without receiving the exemption, they can claim a tax refund for tax going back up to six years. If the individual is not confirmed as disabled under one of the above laws, they can get confirmation from a special medical board operated by the National Insurance Institute.
You then apply to the ITA for exemption on tax form 169 Alef and attach the relevant disability confirmation as well as tax form 169 Bet waiving medical confidentiality for the ITA (ask your family doctor about this).
An exemption is also available for disability allowances paid by foreign governments to Holocaust survivors, disability allowances paid by the Israeli government to victims of Nazi persecution, and social security received by Israeli residents from foreign state authorities.
Moreover, exemption is also available for interest income on savings plans or foreign currency deposits derived from compensation, allowance or disability allowance (following Nazi persecution, World War Two orphans, etc.).
The prescribed exemption limits
Some disabled people are still able to work and earn income. The exempt earned income annual limit (e.g. salary, business, pension/allowance) is up to NIS 618,000 in 2020 if disability is determined at 90% or more for over 364 days. For 185-364 days of disability, the exempted earned income limit is up to NIS 74,040.
If the individual has earned income under NIS 74,040, unearned income of up to NIS 74,040 may also be exempt.
The limit for interest on interest from a deposit derived from compensation or insurance for bodily harm is NIS 304,560.
These limits are prorated if the disability period is less that stated above. Slightly lower limits applied in prior years before 2020. These rules are complex, specific inquiry is advisable.
Real estate tax relief
Individuals with permanent disability of 19% or more according to the Law For The Disabled From The War Against The Nazis, and individuals with permanent disability of 50% or more according to the Nazi Persecution Law who are entitled to payments from the state, may receive relief from purchase tax when buying a home or land to build a home in Israel.
The concessionary purchase tax rate for such disabled persons is 0.5%. But if this is the individual’s only home and was purchased on or after December 6, 2016, for up to NIS 2.5 million, the individual can enjoy a 0% rate on the first NIS 1,744,505 (in 2020) under general rules for all Israelis, and 0.5% on the remainder. If the purchase price is above NIS 2.5 million, the 0.5% purchase tax rate applies to the entire price. This relief may be claimed twice in the individual’s lifetime.
Other detailed rules apply and each individual should check out what is best for them in their case.
As always, consult experienced tax advisers in each country at an early stage in specific cases.
The writer is a certified public accountant and tax specialist at Harris Horoviz Consulting & Tax Ltd. leon@h2cat.com


Tags Israel Holocaust survivors taxes
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The survivors of the Holocaust matter By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog Honoring Holocaust victims means fighting antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin Prejudices and ignorance among Israeli settlers in the West Bank By GERSHON BASKIN
Irwin Cotler Auschwitz 75 years later: Universal lessons By IRWIN COTLER
Douglas Bloomfield Senate Republicans are Trump's Kool-Aid soldiers By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by