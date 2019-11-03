Holocaust survivors reunite with rescuer at Yad Vashem

There was not a dry eye in sight as siblings Sarah Yanai and Yossi Mor embraced the woman who saved their lives during the Holocaust in Greece for the first time in many years.



On Sunday, Melpomeni Dina (née Gianopoulou) reunited with Yanai and Mor - whose family name was previously Mordechai - in an emotional meeting in which the siblings introduced 92-year-old Dina to almost 40 members of their family.

The meeting took place at Yad Vashem and was facilitated by the Holocaust remembrance organization and sponsored by the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous.Tears streaming down her face, Dina told Mor that his grandson, who is currently serving in the IDF “resembles you as a child.“You are no longer that small boy that I remember,” Dina added crying and laughing at the same time.After the two embraced Dina, Yanai told reporters that she was so happy.“There are no words to describe this feeling,” she said. “It is very emotional for us to be together again.”Dina responded that it had been “so long” and invited the siblings to come back with her to Greece.“We have a lot to talk about,” she added.The Mordechai family lived in Veria, Greece, a small town of 600 Jews located near Thessaloniki and today, reside in Ramat Hasharon and Beersheba.As the Holocaust rolled into Veria, Dina and her two older sisters Efthimia and Bithleem Gianopoulou risked their lives for almost two years to help the Mordechai family, and together with members of the Axiopoulos family, gave refuge to and provided food for them.This included Miriam (Mari) Mordechai, and her children: Sarah, Asher, Shmuel, Rachel and Yossi.The heroic actions of the Gianopoulou and Axiopoulos families saved most of the immediate Mordechai family members during the war.Efthimia, Melpomeni's older sister, first met the Mordechai family while studying to become a seamstress with Mari Mordechai.Since Efthimia was impoverished and orphaned at a young age, Mari did not charge her for the lessons.Efthimia grew close to the Mordechais and visited them regularly, even after they went into hiding.After their original hiding location was compromised, Efthimia arranged for them to move to her home in Veria, where she lived with her two younger sisters, 15-year-old Bithleem, and 14-year-old Melpomeni. There, in one room, they accommodated seven members of the Mordechai family.“She reminded me of how we used to play together,” Mor told reporters. “Thanks to her, we have our large and beautiful family.”He and Yanai both said they were feeling “very emotional and excited” about the special get-together.“They were a very poor family,” Mor explained. “They saved us because they loved my mother for her good heart.”As the war wore on, the three sisters shared their food rations with the Mordechai family and sheltered them despite the risk to their own lives.With food supplies scarce and very expensive, Bithleem and Melpomeni farmed a piece of land they owned in a swamp near Giannitsa, around 40 km. from Veria.They would return from working the land, carrying the provisions on their backs for all 10 people.One day, little Shmuel became gravely ill. Bithleem took him and his sister Sarah to the hospital, but the child died at age six.After Shmuel’s death, and the family’s hiding place was discovered by the authorities, Melpomeni’s family helped the Mordechai family flee to the Vermio mountains, continuing to provide for them until the end of the war.“Church bells would be rung by locals when the Nazis were searching the mountains to warn us,” Mor recalled. “One day, the bells just kept ringing and ringing - that was the day the war ended.”On April 12, 1994, Yad Vashem recognized Melpomeni Dina as one of the Righteous Among the Nations. The Axiopoulos were recognized a few years earlier in 1989.Dina told reporters that seeing Mor and Yanai’s descendants was incredibly moving for her and expressed that her and her sisters actions “were the right thing to do.”Mor’s grandson Imri Dor told The Jerusalem Post that he was “super excited” to meet Dina.“I’d heard so much about it growing up and it’s really special to finally put a face to the name,” he said, “She is a great inspiration, I hope that I will have the same courage.“I’m so proud to be here,” Dor added.Stanlee J. Stahl, the vice president of Jewish Foundation for the Righteous, explained to the Post that “to the best of my knowledge, this is the last reunion [of rescuers and survivors] that will ever take place.”She said that since 1992 she has been organizing such reunions once a year but today, either the rescuers have died, the survivors have died or they are too frail to travel.“It makes me feel sad,” Stahl added.However, on the other hand, she shared excitement about this meeting being the first to take place in Israel, explaining that these meetings usually take place at JFK Airport in New York.“One of the beautiful things of doing it in Israel is that you get to see the future generations - they [Mor and Yanai] got to have most of their family here for the reunion, including two grandchildren in [IDF] uniform,” Stahl said. “They saved this family so Israel could be a nation.”For director of the Righteous Among the Nation's department Dr. Joel Zisenwine, these events are important because as time goes on there are “less and less survivors and rescuers.“It’s quite rare and unique to see this coming together of rescuer and survivor, and descendants [of survivors] at Yad Vashem, which is an authorized commemorative organization for the Holocaust, and this makes it more meaningful,” he said.“This living testimony is deeply moving,” Zisenwine added.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });