House of abusive daycare worker set on fire

The house of Carmel Mauda burning.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The house of Carmel Mauda, a daycare worker who was filmed abusing toddlers at her workplace,has burned down at what the police suspects had been caused by arson.
Mauda's videos had been shared all across social media, which sparked primary suspicions that parents of the toddlers at Mauda's daycare were behind the arson.
Eyewitnesses at the scene told Maariv that early in the morning they heard wheels grinding, within seconds they heard small explosions, and then everything started burning.
At first a shed at the front of the building caught fire, and from there it spread throught the whole house, including the building where Mauda used to operate her daycare.
Mauda and her family fled the house to their nearby neighbors once they noticed the house burning,
Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after the house caught fire and worked to put out the flames.
Protesters against Mauda gathered in front of her house after the flames broke out, and claimed that the act of setting fire to her house is bad, but her actions against the toddlers are even worse.
Attorney Benjamin Malka who represents the parents in the case against Mauda claimed that the parents are angry, but there is no doubt they are not behind the arson.
"We understand the anger and pain of the parents, but a red line was crossed. People took the law into their own hands, acted in a bullying manner and endangered human life," said Attorney Guy Ein Tzvi who represents Mauda.
