The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

How Israel is dealing with the coronavirus vs an outbreak 100 years ago

One author of a letter wrote of, "fears and anxieties" during the outbreak, and the, "extra expenses the government has imposed on every individual regarding hygiene."

By CELIA JEAN  
MARCH 20, 2020 23:14
A letter describing the Cholera outbreak in Jerusalem, dated the 3 Cheshvan, in 1902 (photo credit: Courtesy)
A letter describing the Cholera outbreak in Jerusalem, dated the 3 Cheshvan, in 1902
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 Interesting comparisons can be made between how modern day Israel deals with the coronavirus outbreak, and how it dealt with a previous disease outbreak over a hundred years, after documents were revealed in a Jerusalem archive. 
Right now as the government restrictions tighten in an attempts to slow the virus spread, and numbers of cases rise causing fear among the public, similarities are found in the letters describing a cholera outbreak in 1902. 
One author of a letter wrote of, "fears and anxieties" during the outbreak, and the, "extra expenses the government has imposed on every individual regarding hygiene." 
The extra hygiene expenses is a relatable notion as our leaders go on TV, calling for social distancing and reminding the public to wash their hands. 
However the author continues to describe a severe famine in the land that occurred after roads had been closed, something that as a strong established nation, we do not have to fear ourselves. The Economy Ministry recently released a statement saying that infrastructures supplying food will continually be maintained and in operation throughout the spread of the virus, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the public to stop overflowing the grocery stores in their attempts to hoard food.
"It is both frightening and encouraging to read these letters,” says Rabbi Menachem Traxler, archive manager.
“On the one hand they show the extent that a disease can have on our community but the fact that the land of Israel and the Jewish community have grown so much since that time provides us with the confidence that if we survived then, we will overcome this crisis as well."
The archive is located in an exhibit at the Pantry Food Packer's Food Preparation facility in Jerusalem, founded by the first Lubavitch rabbi, and maintained by the Colel Chabad organization. The organization is known as the longest continuously running charity in the land of Israel.
The author who wrote the letter addressed philanthropic contacts from around the world, asking for contribution to help feed the hungry during the famine. Though we may not have to fear a famine, Rabbi Traxler says, " it will once again require that we come together and recognize the needs of so many people who are suffering due to the hardships imposed by this disease."
Recent operations of the soup kitchen have been completely overhauled, as the elderly and needy are no longer able to come to the soup kitchens, due the social bans imposed on the country. This has caused a  a complete transfer to take-away and delivery options. according to Rabbi Sholom Duchman, Director of Colel Chabad and their national network of soup kitchens.

The facility has been getting an ever growing number of requests, as many people in the service industry are "being financially hammered," says Duchman.
 
"Our tradition and history show that we have confronted many challenges in the past and with God’s help and the support of people all over the world, we will do everything possible to get through this time," he continues.


Tags food Charity Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beware racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by