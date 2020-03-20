How Israel is dealing with the coronavirus vs an outbreak 100 years ago

Right now as the government restrictions tighten in an attempts to slow the virus spread, and numbers of cases rise causing fear among the public, similarities are found in the letters describing a cholera outbreak in 1902.

One author of a letter wrote of, "fears and anxieties" during the outbreak, and the, "extra expenses the government has imposed on every individual regarding hygiene."

The extra hygiene expenses is a relatable notion as our leaders go on TV, calling for social distancing and reminding the public to wash their hands.

However the author continues to describe a severe famine in the land that occurred after roads had been closed, something that as a strong established nation, we do not have to fear ourselves. The Economy Ministry recently released a statement saying that infrastructures supplying food will continually be maintained and in operation throughout the spread of the virus, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the public to stop overflowing the grocery stores in their attempts to hoard food.

"It is both frightening and encouraging to read these letters,” says Rabbi Menachem Traxler, archive manager.

“On the one hand they show the extent that a disease can have on our community but the fact that the land of Israel and the Jewish community have grown so much since that time provides us with the confidence that if we survived then, we will overcome this crisis as well."

The archive is located in an exhibit at the Pantry Food Packer's Food Preparation facility in Jerusalem, founded by the first Lubavitch rabbi, and maintained by the Colel Chabad organization. The organization is known as the longest continuously running charity in the land of Israel.

The author who wrote the letter addressed philanthropic contacts from around the world, asking for contribution to help feed the hungry during the famine. Though we may not have to fear a famine, Rabbi Traxler says, " it will once again require that we come together and recognize the needs of so many people who are suffering due to the hardships imposed by this disease."

Rabbi Sholom Duchman, Director of Colel Chabad and their national network of soup kitchens.



The facility has been getting an ever growing number of requests, as many people in the service industry are "being financially hammered," says Duchman.

Recent operations of the soup kitchen have been completely overhauled, as the elderly and needy are no longer able to come to the soup kitchens, due the social bans imposed on the country. This has caused a a complete transfer to take-away and delivery options.

"Our tradition and history show that we have confronted many challenges in the past and with God’s help and the support of people all over the world, we will do everything possible to get through this time," he continues.

Interesting comparisons can be made between how modern day Israel deals with the coronavirus outbreak, and how it dealt with a previous disease outbreak over a hundred years, after documents were revealed in a Jerusalem archive.