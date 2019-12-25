The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

How have Israel's couples reacted to retirement age reforms?

A decade after the retirement age was raised, the impact of the move is beginning to be understood by researchers.

By EYTAN HALON  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 14:52
Elderly people sit on a bench to take in the sun along the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice (photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
Elderly people sit on a bench to take in the sun along the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice
(photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
The increase in official retirement ages for Israeli men and women last decade caused, as expected, an increase in the actual retirement ages of employees.
When considering the impact of raising the retirement age on spouse employment decisions, however, spillover effects differ significantly by gender, a Bank of Israel report has detailed.
Pension reforms were implemented gradually between 2004 and 2009, deferring the retirement age for men from 65 to 67, and for women from 60 to 62. In many cases, the researchers said on Wednesday, raising the retirement age of men contributed to the increased employment of their spouses. Yet raising the official retirement age of women did not effect the employment of their spouses.
Employment rates prior to the pension reform - during the year 2003/2004 - among men aged 65 to 67 were 33%, and among women aged 60 to 62 stood at 29%.
Men's employment rate grew by seven to eight percentage points as a result of the increase in their official retirement age, said Bank of Israel researcher Dr. Edith Sand and Ben-Gurion University economist Dr. Shirlee Lichtman-Sadot. The employment rate of men, however, was not impacted by the increase in the retirement age of their spouses.
In contrast, the employment rate of women increased by six percentage points due to the raising of their own official retirement age. Women's employment rate also increased by three to five percentage points as a result of their spouse's increased retirement age.
For women whose official retirement age was raised, their spouse's actual retirement age did not grow beyond the increase derived from the raising of their own retirement age, the researchers said.
The research was based on comparing married couples of similar ages that were born up to two years before the threshold year for which the retirement age was deferred, with couples born up to two years following the threshold year, who were in the age ranges for the official retirement age being raised.
"To the best of our knowledge, we are the first to explore possible interactions between both spouses' retirement age deferrals," said Sand and Lichtman-Sadot.
"The challenge of balancing sustainability of social security systems and providing an adequate income in retirement is expected to grow and become more pronounced in many countries in the coming years. Since most couples nearing retirement age are dual-earners, it is important to understand the implication of pension reforms at a household level, rather than the individual level."
The results, the researchers added, may be explained by models of joint leisure and income considerations among couples. The leisure consideration predicts that raising a spouse's retirement age would decrease his or her leisure time, which in turn would increase the willingness of the other spouse to continue working if their leisure time is complementary.
The income consideration model predicts the opposite effect, forecasting that raising a spouse's retirement age would increase their probability of working and increase household income, thereby reducing the need for the other spouse to also continue working.
Accordingly, the researchers' findings suggest that the leisure consideration may be stronger for women, creating a positive correlation between retirement decisions reached by spouses.


Tags finance pension retirement in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A Christian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank By JPOST EDITORIAL
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: A microcosm of a partitioned America By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Marc Schneier Muslims are inveterately hostile to Jews: False narrative By MARC SCHNEIER

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by