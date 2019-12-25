How have Israel's couples reacted to retirement age reforms?

The increase in official retirement ages for Israeli men and women last decade caused, as expected, an increase in the actual retirement ages of employees.When considering the impact of raising the retirement age on spouse employment decisions, however, spillover effects differ significantly by gender, a Bank of Israel report has detailed. Pension reforms were implemented gradually between 2004 and 2009, deferring the retirement age for men from 65 to 67, and for women from 60 to 62. In many cases, the researchers said on Wednesday, raising the retirement age of men contributed to the increased employment of their spouses. Yet raising the official retirement age of women did not effect the employment of their spouses.Employment rates prior to the pension reform - during the year 2003/2004 - among men aged 65 to 67 were 33%, and among women aged 60 to 62 stood at 29%.Men's employment rate grew by seven to eight percentage points as a result of the increase in their official retirement age, said Bank of Israel researcher Dr. Edith Sand and Ben-Gurion University economist Dr. Shirlee Lichtman-Sadot. The employment rate of men, however, was not impacted by the increase in the retirement age of their spouses.In contrast, the employment rate of women increased by six percentage points due to the raising of their own official retirement age. Women's employment rate also increased by three to five percentage points as a result of their spouse's increased retirement age.For women whose official retirement age was raised, their spouse's actual retirement age did not grow beyond the increase derived from the raising of their own retirement age, the researchers said.The research was based on comparing married couples of similar ages that were born up to two years before the threshold year for which the retirement age was deferred, with couples born up to two years following the threshold year, who were in the age ranges for the official retirement age being raised."To the best of our knowledge, we are the first to explore possible interactions between both spouses' retirement age deferrals," said Sand and Lichtman-Sadot."The challenge of balancing sustainability of social security systems and providing an adequate income in retirement is expected to grow and become more pronounced in many countries in the coming years. Since most couples nearing retirement age are dual-earners, it is important to understand the implication of pension reforms at a household level, rather than the individual level."The results, the researchers added, may be explained by models of joint leisure and income considerations among couples. The leisure consideration predicts that raising a spouse's retirement age would decrease his or her leisure time, which in turn would increase the willingness of the other spouse to continue working if their leisure time is complementary.The income consideration model predicts the opposite effect, forecasting that raising a spouse's retirement age would increase their probability of working and increase household income, thereby reducing the need for the other spouse to also continue working.Accordingly, the researchers' findings suggest that the leisure consideration may be stronger for women, creating a positive correlation between retirement decisions reached by spouses.