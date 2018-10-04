October 04 2018
|
Tishrai, 25, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Huge prayer session by millennial Evangelicals for Israel this weekend

Eagles Wings, a non-profit New York-based organization, is organizing the service, which will be streamed live to some 90 million people worldwide.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 4, 2018 02:36
1 minute read.
Eagles Wings founder and executive director Robert Stearns.

Eagles Wings founder and executive director Robert Stearns.. (photo credit: EAGLES WINGS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

While reports warn of waning support for Israel by millennial Evangelicals, hundreds of young Christian leaders will descend on its capital this Sunday in a massive prayer and solidarity gathering.

Eagles Wings, a non-profit New York-based organization, is organizing the service, which will be streamed live to some 90 million people worldwide.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In attendance will be pastors from around the globe, many of whom are seeing Israel for the first time.

For Eagles Wings founder and executive director Robert Stearns, he sees young Evangelical skepticism of Israel as an opportunity to shore up support for Israel, rather than a cause of concern.

“The millennial generation is far more inquisitive; they want to understand the situation on a deeper level,” he explained. “They are driven by the concept of social justice. I don’t believe the problem is them turning away from Israel – I believe the problem is ignorance of the facts.

“Once we get millennials here to the Holy Land, and they see the facts on the ground, I believe they will continue to be Israel’s greatest friends.”

This weekend they will have an opportunity to do just that as they attend the three-day Awake Jerusalem festival, which celebrates not only Israel’s 70th anniversary but also the 50th year since Jerusalem was unified.

JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:


The event, which is open and free to the general public, will feature Kulanu MK Michael Oren as Sunday’s keynote speaker, at 4 p.m. at the Haas Promenade.

In addition to stops all around Jerusalem, the festival will also hold a prayer session in Bethlehem to show solidarity with the organization’s Arab Christian brothers and sisters.

“As representatives of God’s love, we want to build these bridges wherever we go,” Stearns said.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

October 4, 2018
El Al rated among least punctual airlines in world

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut