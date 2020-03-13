IAF: November crash of Yasur helicopter could have been prevented

The Israel Air Force has accused Sikorsky, the manufacturer of the Yasur helicopter, of not providing all information which could have prevented the fiery destruction of one of the platforms in November.“The lack of relays, provided by the company, led to rapid erosion,” the military said Friday in a statement, adding that “although the defect was identified by the company, the information was not provided to the IAF.”completely destroyed following a technical malfunction in its engine. The helicopter was one of three en route to a base in southern Israel for a training exercise and was flying at a height of 170meters when the third aircraft notified the pilots of the fire in the engine. While the helicopter was completely destroyed in the blaze after its engine caught fire following the emergency landing outside the community of Beit Kama in the northern Negev desert, all 11 soldiers from the elite Shaldag commando unit and two pilots onboard the aircraft made it out unhurt.Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin appointed Col. A to lead the investigation into the crash in cooperation with Lockheed Martin Sikorsky, the manufacturer of the helicopter. According to the military, the findings of the investigation found that the accident was caused by a technical failure that caused the left engine relay to break, leading a fire to break out. In addition, the investigation found that the IAF’s maintenance processes failed to detect the relay failure.“In recent months, maintenance and extensive work has been carried out on the Air Force helicopter system in coordination with civilian companies and other militaries from around the world operating similar platforms,” the military said. Norkin, who received the report into the incident, noted that it was “an unusual fault” and that every accident is preventable.“First in the chain of events was the relay that fell apart. There are maintenance procedures that can be improved to enable early detection of defects and failures such as in this case,” the statement read.Noting that the IAF “greatly appreciates” civilian companies for their cooperation over the years as well as in this investigation, the military said that “there is an expectation that a product that arrives and is used by the IAF will be of the highest quality and meet standard control.”The IAF commander also noted that the tight maintenance policy set after the incident and the professional operations carried out by the technical personnel would enable the safe operation of the platform. Norkin concluded that “even with the malfunction, the operating of the helicopter by the crew in uncertain conditions, in the dark, with fighters inside the platform, was noteworthy and led to the saving of lives.”In January, two weeks after the fleet of Yasur transport helicopters were cleared to return to operational duty, another made an emergency landing in the West Bank. There were 11 soldiers aboard the helicopter but there were no injuries reported in the emergency landing outside the settlement of Maale Amos near Tekoa.The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the cause of the emergency landing was a “small” technical failure and that a team of technicians had been sent to the scene to repair the fault. A couple of hours later the Yasur flew back to base, where it landed safely.First used by the IAF in 1969, the Yasur helicopters are the air force’s primary helicopter used regularly to transport soldiers and equipment. They have also taken part in a wide variety of missions, including secret operations as well as search and rescue missions, and are used regularly to transport soldiers and equipment.While the aging helicopters have been upgraded with new electronic systems and missile defense, the IAF will still need to replace them by 2025 when they will be more than 50 years old.On November 26 a Yasur CH-53 helicopter was