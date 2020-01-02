The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IAI to build Dror 1, Israel's communication satellite

The Dror 1 communication satellite is meant to serve the nation for 15 years once operational.

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 3, 2020 11:55
Dror 1 (photo credit: IAI)
Dror 1
(photo credit: IAI)
Defense contractor Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will develop and build the State of Israel's national communications satellite, "Dror 1," the company announced on Thursday.
Dror 1 built by the state-owned company is intended to meet the country's satellite communication needs for 15 years once operational. While no financial details were disclosed, development of the government-funded satellite will reportedly cost approximately $59 million.
The agreement between the government and IAI, the company said, implements a September 2018 government decision to advance Israeli space industry infrastructure and promote a long-term strategy for national satellite-based communication.
The satellite will be largely based on technologies developed locally by IAI, aiming to ensure Israel's "complete independence" in the field of satellite communication and "preserve knowledge and expertise accumulated over the years" within the state.
"Israel Aerospace Industries is proud to develop and build the State of Israel's Dror 1 communications satellite for the benefit of the essential satellite communication capabilities required by our state," said Boaz Levy, executive vice-president of IAI Systems, Missiles & Space Division.
"In recent years, Israel Aerospace Industries has invested considerable research and development budgets and efforts to maintain communications satellite capabilities in Israel, and the development of future communications satellites. We are delighted to begin Dror 1 - the most advanced Israeli communications satellite ever built in Israel, which incorporates many 'blue and white' technologies and the most advanced digital capabilities."
The satellite will be developed by IAI's Systems Missiles & Space Division, previously tasked with a long list of critical defense projects, including the development of the Barak 8 surface-to-air missile, the Arrow 2 and 3 anti-ballistic missiles, and a series of advanced satellite systems including observation and nano satellites.
IAI also partnered with nonprofit SpaceIL to develop the Beresheet lunar lander, which crashed into the Moon's surface in April 2019.
 


Tags technology science iai
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No to polarization By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu: instead of advancing the country, he's fighting to survive By YAAKOV KATZ
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Immunity and the Bibi boom By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies