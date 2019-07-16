IDF completes drill simulating war in the Gaza Strip

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

IDF troops completed a large-scale exercise drilling for war in the Gaza Strip, despite the relative calm along Israel’s border with the coastal enclave.



Cpt. Noam Karavani from the 601rst Combat engineering battalion of the 40rst armored brigade, told The Jerusalem Post that the drill focused on tactics and lessons from the last conflict with the terror group, Operation Protective Edge. Soldiers taking part in the exercises drilled on fighting inside tunnels as well as in urban and open areas.

“There were two parts to the drill, one near Kibbutz Ofakim and one in Tze’elim,” he said, explaining that the drill “trained officer to deal with the mental challenges of war, of how they think professionally in order to win and tested how troops will face the challenges of the battlefield.”According to Karavani, the troops used new technology and new techniques during the drill, many of them geared towards the threat posed by tunnels dug by terror groups in the Strip.The exercise which took place in Tze’elim base in southern Israel allowed troops to simulate war in an urban environment similar to neighborhoods in the densely populated Strip.“It really made me proud to see how the soldiers dealt with their challenges, physical and mental,” Karavani told The Post. “They walked all throughout the night with weight on their back through dunes and the next day continued to work. Without a doubt we are ready to win the next war.”“It’s quiet now, but everything happens underground on the other side that we don’t always see it,” Karavani said. “We aren’t only training for when it’s loud, but also for when it’s quiet, so that they are never able to surprise us.”But, he continued with confidence, “they don’t have any more surprises. We know everything, even what he is thinking we have an answer...drones, underground. There’s nothing we aren’t ready for.”While the IDF maintains that these exercises had been planned in advance as part of the annual training program, they come as tensions remain high along the border with the Hamas-run coastal enclave.On Tuesday morning a military reconnaissance drone crashed in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning after it was reportedlywas shot down by a Palestinian terror group.The IDF confirmed that the Skylark drone crashed in the Strip but did not say what brought it down but stressed that there was no risk of any intelligence being compromised.The Skylark, built by Elbit Systems and operated by the artillery corps, is the IDF’s smallest drone measuring in at seven and a half feet and operates on all fronts for tactical surveillance. It can be put together in under 15 minutes and launched by one or two soldiers who operate it on the roof of buildings or in the back of armored personnel carriers, providing live-video to operators once airborne.A relatively cheap and simple platform, there have been several crashes since it was delivered to the ground forces in 2010, with one crash in October due to a technical malfunction.Last week Hamas conducted a surprise military drill across the Strip simulating the capture of IDF special forces operating in the enclave. The drill saw the mobilization of police, intelligence units, troops from the terror group’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades as well as reserve personnel.According to a statement released by Hamas, the drill came “due to attempts by enemies to undermine security and public order.”

