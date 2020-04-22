The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF destroys six illegally built settler structures in Areas B and C

The two structures in Area B were in the Kumi Uri outpost near the Yitzhar settlement.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 22, 2020 08:56
Border police forces reportedly on their way to the Kumi Ori outpost on the outskirts of the Yitzhar settlement to demolish two illegally built homes on January 15, 2020. (photo credit: HONENU)
Border police forces reportedly on their way to the Kumi Ori outpost on the outskirts of the Yitzhar settlement to demolish two illegally built homes on January 15, 2020.
(photo credit: HONENU)
The Civil Administration destroyed six illegally built settler structures in C and B of the West Bank near the settlement of Yitzhar early Wednesday morning.
The two structures in Area B were in the Kumi Uri outpost near the Yitzhar settlement. There has been a history of enforcement action in Kumi Uri, with clashes occurring there between Right-wing extremists and security officials. The Civil Administration has also destroyed two illegal modular homes in Kumi Uri in January. 
In March Right-wing extremists threw Molotov cocktails at a security vehicle on the Yitzhar entry way which had just served an injunction that declared the Kumi Uri outpost a closed military zone.  
Area B is under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority and the IDF strictly enforces the prohibition against any. Israeli building there. Such construction in Area B would also be prohibited under the details of the US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.
The four structures that were demolished were in the outposts of Kippa Sruga and Tukuma. 
The Civil Administration said that the “The enforcement activities were carried out in accordance with the authorities.”


