IDF investigating PA confiscation of Israeli archaeologist gun in Area C

The IDF is investigating a Monday morning incident in which Palestinian security forces confiscated handguns from an Israeli archaeologist that was briefly detained at a Palestinian-manned COVID-19 checkpoint in Area C of the West Bank.“The confiscation of weapons from the residents by the Palestinian police was in violation of accepted procedures and will be investigated appropriately,” a spokesperson for the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, PA security forces have IDF authorization to operate in Area C. They are there to help enforce COVID-19 related regulations for Palestinians designed to halt the spread of the disease.This includes setting up Area C road blocks to limit Palestinian movement between cities and villages. On Wednesday morning, the Palestinian security forces in Area C halted an Israeli vehicle at such a checkpoint not far from the Hermesh settlement in the Samaria region of the West Bank. The right-wing NGO Regavim which publicized the incident said that its field coordinator Eitan Melet and two Israeli archaeologist were on their way to the Tel Parsin site in northern Samaria to investigate damage done to the remains of the biblical city of Parash at the site.The trip was part of their work with the nonprofit archeological project “Preserving the Eternal” dedicated to the preservation of ancient sites from private excavations and looting. Regavim said Civil Administration oversight of these ruins has been lax, particularly since 70% of the Civil Administration's Archeology Inspection Unit was furloughed due to COVID-19. "The city of Parash has never been excavated by archaeologists – but it has been thoroughly and aggressively excavated by local Arab looters and grave-robbers, because the State of Israel does not take responsibility," Melet said.But the trio never made it to the site because they were stopped by Palestinian security forces, which confiscated a gun belonging to one of the archeologists and briefly detained the group.COGAT said that the archaeologists had sought and failed to receive IDF permission to visit the site precisely because of the Palestinian COVID-19 roadblock.“A preliminary investigation of the incident indicates that the Jewish residents who came to the archaeological site today did so without an approval,” COGAT said. “On April 30, 2020 (last Thursday), they submitted a request to the Menashe Regional Brigade for coordination of their entry into the site — but it was refused because, among other reasons, the Palestinian security services, with the approval of all the Israeli security authorities, had placed a "coronavirus roadblock" on the access road to the site,” COGAT said.Upon stopping the vehicle with the archeologists, Palestinian Security services contacted the IDF and transferred the archeologists to them at an Israeli checkpoint near the Dotan settlement.COGAT noted that it had not instructed the Palestinian security forces to confiscate the weapon.Melet said of the incident,"The Palestinian Police officers demanded that we get our of our vehicles, and we refused. These were unpleasant moments, but the situation was more infuriating than frightening. After contacting the IDF, and with the mediation of Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, the Palestinian policemen decided to “hand us over” us to the IDF at the nearby Dotan checkpoint.”COGAT said that it regretted the misinformation that had been publicized about the incident.“Agenda-driven parties have chosen to defame the activities of the Civil Administration by spreading false information even as the Unit's officers are constantly working — in this specific instance as well — to maintain security and preserve the fabric of life for all the residents of Judea and Samaria,” the COGAT said.