NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel Travel Channel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF lone soldiers to commanders: Here are our rights, safeguard them

Lester, 24 from Los Angeles, undertook filming and editing in her own time, on top of her responsibilities in the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit.

IDF Nahal troops complete Gaza war simulation (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Nahal troops complete Gaza war simulation
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A few months ago, two lone soldiers from the United States embarked on an ambitious project: making the IDF and its commanders aware of lone soldiers' rights.
Rachel Lester, who served in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, together with Jenna Kaufman, who serves in the IDF’s Manpower Directorate, “wanted to find solutions to help other lone soldiers,” Kaufman said in an interview with Army Radio.

The move to help came shortly after a report released in August showed abuse and neglect complaints by lone soldiers were on the rise.
The Commissioner of Soldiers’ Complaints explained how bureaucracy, failure to implement medical guidelines amongst other criticisms have meant the IDF was not providing the “foundation of a significant and honorable military service,” to lone soldiers.
“It’s not just the issues of lone soldiers, we saw that most problems came from a lack of knowledge and understanding,” Kaufman said. “Not just commanders, but also other Israeli soldiers that serve with them who have no reason to understand what we go through every day at home.”
Head of the Lone Soldier Department Lt. Sagi Sulimani told Army Radio that he scheduled only half an hour for a meeting with Jenna and Rachel. But the meeting with the two lone soldiers turned into two-and-a-half hours and provided the military with strategy that it had “never even thought about."
Together with Lt. Sulimani, the soldiers came up with an idea to create a video where lone soldiers explain their rights. Rachel, a video editor in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, undertook filming and editing in her own time, on top of her responsibilities.
“The day Sagi called me to start the video, I was really, really excited,” Lester said. “I went straight home and started building the script. I consulted with at least 10, 20 of my friends, lone soldiers, officers, officers who had been lone soldiers.”
Lester said that it took her “about a month to go around to all the bases and another two months to edit all the footage after army hours, at nights and on weekends.
“Finally, something came together that I’m really, really proud of,” she said.
In the three-minute-long video, lone soldiers explain their rights and why they need them, from arriving home early on Fridays, to the "errands day" that gives lone soldiers time to visit the bank or pay a bill, adding that “errands day is not a vacation.”


The video also touches on the other welfare aspects of a lone soldier’s service and reminds commanders that they are “responsible to make sure your soldiers gets everything they need as soon as possible,” a female soldier explains in the clip.
The video also includes a section on mental health.
In the past year, four lone soldiers have committed suicide while on active duty. While each case wasn’t necessarily related to soldiers not receiving their rights, the video aims to make commanders take greater care for their lone soldiers.
“The video came to present a different point of view - more emotional - for the good of the soldier, and to show commanders that rights don’t just exist to be mandatory, but because the soldiers really need them,” Lt. Sulimani said. “We are getting a lot of good feedback from commanders and officers in the field…and it was definitely successful."
In the past, there were instances where lone soldiers were accused by their commanders of taking advantage of the system.
“It’s important to say that we do not want not to be given punishments if we deserve them,” Lester explained to Amy Radio. “But simply (a commander needs) to check and be sure that we’ll still manage to do everything we need to get done outside the army.”
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


Tags IDF lone soldier soldiers immigration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Get Adi now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by