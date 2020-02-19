IDF officer convicted after failing to clean up extensive gasoline leak

An IDF officer was convicted of causing damage to the environment and sentenced to a fine and probation after he neglected to carry out directives by the Ministry of Environmental Protection when about 5,000 liters of gasoline leaked in the area, according to Maariv.

The leak occurred in 2016 at a school for military engineering in southern Israel. A team from the Ministry of Environmental Protection visited the site and ordered a series of actions to be done in order to minimize damage to the environment, including removing affected earth and placing plastic to separate the removed earth until it was removed from the base.

The IDF neglected to carry out the orders by the Ministry of Environmental Protection until the end of 2018. The military criminal investigation division and the Ministry of Environmental Protection opened an investigation into the delay and recommended that multiple people, including the former deputy commander of the base, an officer with the rank of Lt.-Col.

Last May, the State Comptroller’s Report on the IDF’s activities in environmental protection was published, which was based on an audit conducted by the State Comptroller’s Office from 2017 to 2018. According to the report, the IDF’s ecological footprint is causing a large impact on the environment due to its lack of leadership with environmental control. The officer was notified about the incident months after he entered the role as deputy commander. The sentence was part of a plea deal reached with the officer in a military court. An officer and a non-commissioned officer who were responsible for the poor handling of the hazard were also issued indictments. The non-commissioned officer was convicted of negligence in a plea deal and was sentenced with probation and a fine. The trial of the additional officer is still ongoing.