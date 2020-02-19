The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF officer convicted after failing to clean up extensive gasoline leak

The IDF neglected to carry out orders by the Ministry of Environmental Protection until the end of 2018.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 10:58
Oil spill near Eilat (photo credit: ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
Oil spill near Eilat
(photo credit: ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
An IDF officer was convicted of causing damage to the environment and sentenced to a fine and probation after he neglected to carry out directives by the Ministry of Environmental Protection when about 5,000 liters of gasoline leaked in the area, according to Maariv.
The leak occurred in 2016 at a school for military engineering in southern Israel. A team from the Ministry of Environmental Protection visited the site and ordered a series of actions to be done in order to minimize damage to the environment, including removing affected earth and placing plastic to separate the removed earth until it was removed from the base.
The IDF neglected to carry out the orders by the Ministry of Environmental Protection until the end of 2018. The military criminal investigation division and the Ministry of Environmental Protection opened an investigation into the delay and recommended that multiple people, including the former deputy commander of the base, an officer with the rank of Lt.-Col.
The officer was notified about the incident months after he entered the role as deputy commander. The sentence was part of a plea deal reached with the officer in a military court. An officer and a non-commissioned officer who were responsible for the poor handling of the hazard were also issued indictments. The non-commissioned officer was convicted of negligence in a plea deal and was sentenced with probation and a fine. The trial of the additional officer is still ongoing.
Last May, the State Comptroller’s Report on the IDF’s activities in environmental protection was published, which was based on an audit conducted by the State Comptroller’s Office from 2017 to 2018. According to the report, the IDF’s ecological footprint is causing a large impact on the environment due to its lack of leadership with environmental control.

In 2010, the military approved a plan to protect the environment, which was to be executed over 15 years. However, according to the report, the multi-year plan was not implemented as scheduled, and therefore, has no results.

This lack of implementation, according to the auditor’s report, is due to deficiencies rooted in environmental management of the IDF, which have allowed continuous and interrupted harm to the environment. The body responsible for IDF environmental oversight was transferred from the Technology and Logistics Division to the Planning Division within the Environmental Protection Administration. Personnel dedicated to handling environmental issues have thus been significantly cut and also lack experience in this area.
 
Racheli Wacks contributed to this report.


Tags IDF environment oil
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The tragic isolation of the Palestinian Authority By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by