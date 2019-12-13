The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF officers object to decision to cut security coordinators ties

In support of the security coordinators, IDF officers began voiced objections to the upper echelons of the IDF and sections responsible for budgetary matters, including the Defense Minister.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 13, 2019 21:03
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Right) and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi (Left) (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Right) and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi (Left)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF officers voiced strong objection on Friday, to bureaucratic changes which were made within the military and a new contract agreement with security coordinators for local councils, according to a Channel 12 report.
The dispute arose when some local councils, including in settlements and along Israel’s borders, refused to sign the new agreement provided by the IDF that would see a reorganization of the bureaucratic structure in which payments would be given to regional councils, then to local councils, who would then distribute it to security coordinators.
The result was the dismissal of some security coordinators and non-payment of their salaries in councils that did not sign the new agreement, which has been traditionally directly by the Defense Ministry to local councils. Some security coordinators have not received a salary in two months.
In support of the security coordinators, IDF officers began issuing threats against the upper echelons of the IDF and sections responsible for budgetary matters, including Defense Minister Naftali Bennett.
Following the threats, the National Federation, sent a letter to the commander of the (Gush) Etzion Brigade, saying that "The explicit threats to the security coordinators have come to a significant detriment to the organization of workers and their right to strike.”
Security coordinators have claimed "Bennett has thrown us under the bus." Yaniv Yifrach, a Gaza border community chief rabbi, returned his vehicle and announced Friday, December 13, that he did not want to work. "I returned the vehicle. I want my salary," Yifrach said. He further added that "the council signed the agreement, but the money has not been transferred. They say it's a technical issue, but it's not possible anymore to continue on like this. I work twenty-four hours and I deserve a salary. Why should I be without a salary?
The Ministry of Defense responded to the claims, saying that “[we] recognize and appreciate the work of the security coordinators, and their contribution to strengthening security in localities. Therefore, the Ministry, together with the Regional Council Center, has drafted a new agreement, which will increase the budget for assistance with funding of security components for councils and localities employing rabbis. The vast majority of regional councils, including the councils in the Gaza Strip communities, have already signed the new agreement and received the budget. A number of individual councils have not yet signed and we are working with them to reach a conclusion. "


Tags Israel Budget IDF
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What is the situation of American Jews, if Trump needed to issue an EO? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why is Israel going to the polls again? So Netanyahu can avoid prosecution By YAAKOV KATZ
From rotting bananas to Auschwitz art By LIAT COLLINS
Avi Jorisch How chutzpah and foreskins help fight multiple sclerosis By AVI JORISCH
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by