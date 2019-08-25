IDF spokesperson releases video of Iranian forces prepping drone - watch

The IDF spokesperson released on Sunday a video of Iranian forces preparing a drone launch in Syria on Thursday.



The video shows the Iranian forces carrying a drone and preparing it for its planned launch point located in the village of Arneh, Syria.

The would-be terrorists were members of the Quds Force, an Iranian militia The Israeli military said on Saturday night that it foiled an Iranian drone attack against northern Israel from Syria.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the operation on Sunday while touring the northern border of the country, saying that Israel will confront any country that allows would-be attackers to pass through its territory.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });