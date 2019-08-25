Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF spokesperson releases video of Iranian forces prepping drone - watch

The video presents would-be terrorists holding a drone aimed to attack the Golan Heights.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 25, 2019 18:58

IDF video showing attempted Iranian drone launch (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF video showing attempted Iranian drone launch (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF spokesperson released on Sunday a video of Iranian forces preparing a drone launch in Syria on Thursday.

The video shows the Iranian forces carrying a drone and preparing it for its planned launch point located in the village of Arneh, Syria.

The would-be terrorists were members of the Quds Force, an Iranian militia.

The Israeli military said on Saturday night that it foiled an Iranian drone attack against northern Israel from Syria.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the operation on Sunday while touring the northern border of the country, saying that Israel will confront any country that allows would-be attackers to pass through its territory.



Related Content

August 25, 2019
Displaced residents of Moshav Modi'im hold first of many demonstrations

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings