IDF strikes Hamas posts in Gaza Strip after rockets fired on Israel

IDF forces strike several Hamas outposts in the Gaza Strip on Friday night following five rockets fired on Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 7, 2019 00:53
1 minute read.
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 25, 2019

Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 25, 2019. (photo credit: MOHAMMED AJOUR/REUTERS)

IDF forces struck several Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip on Friday night, IDF spokesperson reported. 
An IDF tank shelled a Hamas outpost north of Beit Hanoun and an IAF drone stuck a Hamas observation point near Beit Lahia, Palestinian media reported. 


The IDf press release stated the strikes were north of the Gaza Strip and were in response to the rockets fired on Israel earlier on Friday night.
The IDF International Media Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus tweeted that "most of the international media will probably report: 'Israeli military strikes Gaza.' Go figure the logic behind that." 


According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health no injuries were reported due to the IDF strikes.   


Five rockets were fired and air raid sirens heard in Gaza border communities as well as the city of Sderot, no injuries were reported. 


The rockets were fired after two Palestinians were killed and 76 injured during the Friday March of Return protests.  


September 7, 2019
Air raid sirens activated in Sderot, Gaza Border communities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

