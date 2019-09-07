IDF strikes Hamas posts in Gaza Strip after rockets fired on Israel

Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 25, 2019. (photo credit: MOHAMMED AJOUR/REUTERS)

IDF forces struck several Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip on Friday night, IDF spokesperson reported.

Now that @IDF has struck back at #Hamas targets in Gaza after 5 rockets were fired at Israeli civilians an hour ago, most of the international media will probably report: “Israeli military strikes Gaza”. Go figure the logic behind that. — Jonathan Conricus (@LTCJonathan) September 6, 2019

An IDF tank shelled a Hamas outpost north of Beit Hanoun and an IAF drone stuck a Hamas observation point near Beit Lahia, Palestinian media reported.

The IDF International Media Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus tweeted that "most of the international media will probably report: 'Israeli military strikes Gaza.' Go figure the logic behind that." The IDf press release stated the strikes were north of the Gaza Strip and were in response to the rockets fired on Israel earlier on Friday night.The IDF International Media Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus tweeted that "most of the international media will probably report: 'Israeli military strikes Gaza.' Go figure the logic behind that."

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health no injuries were reported due to the IDF strikes.

Five rockets were fired and air raid sirens heard in Gaza border communities as well as the city of Sderot, no injuries were reported.

