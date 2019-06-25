Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

IDF veterans injured in service to climb Himalayas

21 former IDF soldiers fly to India on Tuesday for a two week trek, for a post service voyage.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 25, 2019 22:37
The association "friends of IDF veterans wounded in service" and El Al will help 21 former IDF soldiers, among them 8 women, to fulfill the dream of climbing the Himalayas, a press release on behalf of the NGO reported. 


The experience includes a 25 kilometers trek and an over 4,000 meter climb in a voyage meant to offer them a range of rehabilitation tools as well as a powerful personal experience. 
The NGO was created in 2013 to promote the Israeli public's commitment to aid the recovery of those injured in service. 


