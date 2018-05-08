May 08 2018
Square near U.S. embassy in Jerusalem to be named for Trump

Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat named the square near the new US embassy in Jerusalem the "United States Square in honor of President Donald Trump."

May 8, 2018 09:38
US square in honor of President Donald Trump . (photo credit: EREZ SHANI)

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat announced his intention to formally name the square near the US embassy site the "United States Square in honor of President Donald Trump," the Jerusalem Press Office released on Tuesday.

An official event with American dignitaries will be held in the future to celebrate the naming.

U.S. Embassy roadsigns go up in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018 (Reuters)

"This is the way in which Jerusalem returns love to the president and residents of the United States who stand by the state of Israel," said the mayor. "President Trump decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish people, stand on the side of historical truth and do the right thing."   

Located at the junction of David Flusser Street and Kfar Etzion Street, the square was formally green lighted to get a new name a year ago by the naming committee of Jerusalem.


