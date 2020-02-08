The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

In quarantined Chinese city, Israeli dad documents his family

Authorities have placed the city under lockdown to stop the virus’ spread. Anyone whose temperature rises higher than 99.32 degrees Fahrenheit is sent to large quarantine centers.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
FEBRUARY 8, 2020 02:24
A health worker checks the temperature of a traveller as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana January 30, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO)
A health worker checks the temperature of a traveller as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana January 30, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO)
Like many parents when their small children are a bit under the weather, Ofer Dekel measures his boy’s temperature frequently.
But in Dekel’s case, his concern for his son Liam is exacerbated by living at the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic: Wuhan, China.
Dekel, a 56-year-old businessman originally from Haifa, Israel, has lived in Wuhan for many years with his Chinese wife, Nana, who is the mother of his two youngest children, both of who are under 10.
Authorities have placed the city under lockdown to stop the virus’ spread. Anyone whose temperature rises higher than 99.32 degrees Fahrenheit is sent to large quarantine centers.
On Friday morning, Liam’s temperature rose to close to 99 degrees.
“I will do whatever I can so that we spend this Shabbat together at home,” Dekel wrote on Facebook.
Dekel has been writing on the social media site in Hebrew several times a day about the situation, giving an intimate view, complete with videos and photographs, of how his Chinese-Israeli family is coping. He worries about Liam’s temperature, isolation, caring for his lonely neighbors and friends and securing supplies with minimal interaction with the infected outside world.
“We just heard the decision was changed: There won’t be house inspections to not risk transmitting the virus. We’re required to report daily if anyone’s temperature raises beyond 37.4 °C [99.32 °F]. That pressure’s off,” he wrote Friday. His followers responded with hundreds of tips on how to keep the boy’s temperature down.
Earlier this week, Dekel wrote about running a high fever himself and his worry that he had contracted the virus. The fever eventually broke, appearing to be nothing more serious than a common flu.
As of Friday, Chinese government figures showed the virus had killed at least 636 people and infected at least 31,161, and many believe those official statistics are far from complete, The New York Times reported. The fatality rate for Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, as a whole was 2.8 percent as of Thursday.
The scare has prompted several major airlines, including KLM and Air France, to suspend flights to all of China, affecting trade. The virus has spread to other countries in Asia and beyond.
People with a fever in Wuhan are now moved to an observation center, where health ministry personnel determine who has the virus and who has an unrelated fever and can be discharged.
“The problem is that in the observation facility, one is surrounded by hundreds of sick people, some of them are bound to be infected with the virus,” Dekel wrote. “I can’t imagine seeing my boy transferred to such a facility.”
Dekel’s family has been required to stay indoors for the past 16 days, and have had only a few brief opportunities to go outside to stock up on food. On Thursday, Dekel wrote humorously about the “miracles” that his family is blessed with while inside. One was the “Bamba miracle” — the discovery of a forgotten bag of the popular Israeli peanut-flavored corn snack.
Another was what Dekel called “the mask miracle.”
“Nana cleaned the closets and found a surgeons mask and goggles that she forgot she’d even bought, at the time to protect her face while cooking,” he wrote. “Thanks to that mask, Nana can go outside and stock up on food. We’re not hungry here but food is running out and we need to buy. There are no home deliveries. Nana will be able to come out protected and bring back food.”
Tensions are beginning to form around Dekel’s vegetarianism, which is a challenge because it means he can’t eat canned meat.
In one passage about this, Dekel wrote:
“‘You’re causing food problems,’ Nana says tiredly before we turn in. ‘All the yummy food is for you because you don’t eat meat. Vegetables are as rare as diamonds now, and you get to have 80% of the diamonds.’”
Last week, residents organized a solidarity action in which millions of people stood near their shut glass windows in the evening, and chanted: “Wuhan jia yu,” which translates to “Go, Wuhan, go,” Dekel wrote.
The gesture, which thundered through the city’s deserted streets and into its residents’ homes, moved him to tears, he wrote.
On Jan. 24, Dekel and Liam flew an Israeli flag outside their window after hearing that Israel is not aware of any Israelis living in Wuhan.
“I want people to know we are here and that Israel is also a part of this,” Dekel wrote.


Tags Israel China coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Triangle hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Is IDF deception against Israeli citizens okay? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The shocking wage gap By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Iran’s panicky push for Palestinian jihad By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
2 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
3 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
4 Comedy club drops comedian Ari Shaffir after comment about Kobe Bryant
FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center
5 Trump’s game-changing speech of the century
U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by