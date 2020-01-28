Incendiary balloons spotted in Bnei Shimon Regional Council

Incendiary balloons were spotted in the Bnei Shimon Regional Council on Tuesday. Police were called to the scene to defuse them, the Police reported. The arrival of the balloons follows high tensions as the administration of US President Donald Trump gears up to announce on Tuesday evening the details of its much expected "Deal of the Century" meant to bring a peaceful resolution to the Arab-Israeli conflict. Mahmoud Abbas said that his choice is either to be “a martyr like [Yasser Arafat] or to raise the Palestinian flag on the walls of Jerusalem.” Abbas refused to discuss the plan or even speak with Trump. Hamas said that it will not accept any such deal as it calls for them to give up their arms.IDF forces had been deployed to contain massive protests should they erupt.The plan, early unconfirmed reports suggest, will allow Israel to keep unified Jerusalem as its capital, annex large swaths of the West Bank, and demand that any Palestinian state will be demilitarized. It was reported that following four years from the deal being signed by both parties, the Palestinians will be able to announce a state, and a tunnel will be dug connecting the West Bank to the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian reactions so far had been negative. Palestinian Authority President