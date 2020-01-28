The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Incendiary balloons spotted in Bnei Shimon Regional Council

Police were called to defuse the balloons; tensions high as US about to unveil "Deal of Century."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 28, 2020 17:58
incendiary balloons at Bnei Shimon Regional Council (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
incendiary balloons at Bnei Shimon Regional Council
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Incendiary balloons were spotted in the Bnei Shimon Regional Council on Tuesday. Police were called to the scene to defuse them, the Police reported.
The arrival of the balloons follows high tensions as the administration of US President Donald Trump gears up to announce on Tuesday evening the details of its much expected "Deal of the Century" meant to bring a peaceful resolution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.
The plan, early unconfirmed reports suggest, will allow Israel to keep unified Jerusalem as its capital, annex large swaths of the West Bank, and demand that any Palestinian state will be demilitarized.
It was reported that following four years from the deal being signed by both parties, the Palestinians will be able to announce a state, and a tunnel will be dug connecting the West Bank to the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian reactions so far had been negative. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said that his choice is either to be “a martyr like [Yasser Arafat] or to raise the Palestinian flag on the walls of Jerusalem.” Abbas refused to discuss the plan or even speak with Trump.
Hamas said that it will not accept any such deal as it calls for them to give up their arms.
IDF forces had been deployed to contain massive protests should they erupt.
 



Tags Terror Attack Donald Trump Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Battling antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
4 Coronavirus spreads - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
5 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by