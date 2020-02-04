The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Indian oil giant, Israeli start-up to develop metal-air batteries

"Al-air battery technology has advantages on a number of factors like range, energy density, safety of operations, life-cycle etc."

By EYTAN HALON  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 15:02
A car is plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles in London (photo credit: REUTERS)
A car is plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles in London
(photo credit: REUTERS)
India's largest commercial oil company, Indian Oil Corporation, will partner with Israeli energy start-up Phinergy to develop and produce innovative metal-air batteries, often regarded as the solution for long-distance electric vehicle travel.
Indian Oil said it had bought a minority stake in the Lod-based company on Tuesday, which specializes in aluminum-air (Al-air) and zinc-air technologies. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries that carry oxygen within a heavy electrode, metal-air systems produce energy by combining aluminum, water and oxygen from the air.
The future incorporation of the long-pursued battery solution into electric vehicles, Phinergy states, will enable long-range driving, five-minute energy reloads and lowering the cost of electric vehicles.
Indian Oil and Phinergy now plan to form a joint venture in India to collaborate on developing an Al-air battery system, including research and development, customization, manufacturing, assembly and the sell and service of energy systems. The companies also intend to establish a factory in India to manufacture the batteries for electric vehicles and additional stationary applications.
"We are confident that this Al-air battery technology would complement Lithium ion batteries to provide a hybrid solution for large-scale adoption of electric vehicles in the country," said Indian Oil chairman Sanjiv Singh, adding that the company is assessing numerous alternative energy options.
"Al-air battery technology has advantages on a number of factors like range, energy density, safety of operations, life-cycle etc."
Indian Oil hopes the development of innovative battery solutions will reduce the country's reliance on imports, which are highly susceptible to geo-political and currency-related risks. The development of Al-air solutions is considered to be particularly relevant to the Indian market, due to its natural availability and the large aluminum production industry in the country.
"Phinergy is glad to join forces with Indian Oil Corporation Limited and share the vision of enabling clean and affordable energy solutions for India," said Phinergy CEO David Mayer.
The companies said they are both currently in discussions with "leading auto manufacturers" to adopt Al-air technology in cars, buses and electric three-wheelers.


