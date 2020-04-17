Maccabi Healthcare launches 'zero exposure' coronavirus testing booth

Created by Maccabi and IM Segev Industries in conjunction with the Manufacturers Association of Israel, the innovative booth allows for quick and efficient coronavirus tests with complete distancing between the patient and medical tester without the need for personal protective equipment.

One booth has already been set up at Maccabi's Jaffa clinic.

The booth was designed to ensure zero exposure between patient and tester, while potential contamination can be quickly disinfected. Sterile sampling is guaranteed from when the patient begins the test to its transfer to Maccabi's central laboratory.

Test results are processed within a few hours and later sent to the patient's health electronic health record.

"The booth we’ve created has proven itself to be a safe and easy way to test patients with minimum risk, furthering our efforts to help flatten the curve. "We would be happy to share the design plans with any health organization worldwide in order to support our shared mission of fighting the COVID-19 virus," said Ran Sa'ar, CEO of Maccabi.

Dr. Ron Tomer, President of the Manufacturers Association of Israel, also commended the new booths, saying that

"the Israeli manufacturing industry is proud to be the initiator and partner in many projects in Israel’s fight against COVID-19 – in the development of breathing machines and protective gear and now in this joint innovative project with Maccabi."