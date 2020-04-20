The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Institute for Biological Research, Weizmann to collaborate on coronavirus

The two research institutes, located in central Israel, are seeking a medical solution to the coronavirus pandemic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 20, 2020 05:03
The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Institute for Biological Research, an Israeli government research institute specializing in biology, medicinal chemistry and environmental science, and the Weizmann Institute of Science have signed on April 19 a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work together on fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the research institutes.
The two research institutes, located in central Israel, are seeking a medical solution to the coronavirus pandemic. 
The Institute for Biological Research conducts studies in a diverse array of hard science fields, including medical diagnostic techniques, mechanisms of pathogenic diseases, vaccines and pharmaceuticals and process biotechnology.
Prof. Shmuel Shapiro, the Institute for Biological Research’s Director General, and the Weizmann Institute of Science’s Vice President for Technology Transfer, Prof. Irit Sagi, both commended the the signing of the MOU, saying that it is an important milestone among existing joint activities between the two institutions. 


