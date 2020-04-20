Institute for Biological Research, Weizmann to collaborate on coronavirus

The two research institutes, located in central Israel, are seeking a medical solution to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Institute for Biological Research conducts studies in a diverse array of hard science fields, including medical diagnostic techniques, mechanisms of pathogenic diseases, vaccines and pharmaceuticals and process biotechnology.

Prof. Shmuel Shapiro, the Institute for Biological Research’s Director General, and the Weizmann Institute of Science’s Vice President for Technology Transfer, Prof. Irit Sagi, both commended the the signing of the MOU, saying that it is an important milestone among existing joint activities between the two institutions.