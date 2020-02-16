The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Meetup for startups and entrepreneurs on how to 'due' diligence right

An experts panel on the subject of due diligence was moderated by Tamir Meiri, from Johnson & Johnson.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 14:30
Tamir Meiri, Roy Melzer, Shy Baranov, Tami Gruber Guberman, and Gilad Sarusi, at ZAG/S&W meet-up (photo credit: Courtesy)
Tamir Meiri, Roy Melzer, Shy Baranov, Tami Gruber Guberman, and Gilad Sarusi, at ZAG/S&W meet-up
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Last week, at a meet-up that was held at Urban Place in Tel Aviv, a group of experts shared tips and insights on the Due Diligence process for startups and investors.
ZAG-S&W, an international law firm, Gabriel Intelligence Agency, Guberman Accounting and Finance Group and the Ehrlich Group, an intellectual property firm, discussed the basics of due diligence, and how companies can prepare for this process. 
In an evening of networking and information, 150 entrepreneurs, investors and VCs shared their questions and experience on how to do Due Diligence right and how to be prepared for a successful financing round.
Adv. Shy Baranov, head of ZAG-S&W’s International department shared insights on the legal issues of the due diligence process, Adv. & PA Roy Melzer from Ehrlich Group discussed issues regarding intellectual property, Tami Gruber Guberman, partner at Guberman Accounting & Finance Group spoke about the financial aspects, and Gilad Sarusi, CEO of Gabriel Intelligence Agency shared useful intelligence tips and methods.
An experts panel on the subject of due diligence was moderated by Tamir Meiri, from Johnson & Johnson.
With offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Boston, Washington D.C. and London and with 35 years of experience in the Israeli hi-tech ecosystem, ZAG-S&W advises hi-tech and life sciences companies doing business in Israel and the US and represents roughly a quarter of all Israeli companies being traded on NASDAQ today.


