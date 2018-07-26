July 26 2018
|
Av, 14, 5778
Iranian Senior General: If the US starts a war, Iran will finish it

“As a soldier, it is my duty to respond to Trump’s threats. If he wants to use the language of threat, he should talk to me, not the president (Hassan Rouhani),” said Major General Qassem Soleimani.

By
July 26, 2018 15:47
2 minute read.
Qassem Soleimani

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Iran’s Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani warned US President Donald Trump against threatening Iran, saying that if the US were to begin a war, Iran would finish it.

“Gambler Trump! I alone will stand against you. We, the Iranian nation, have gone through tough events. You might start a war, but it is us who will finish it. Go ask your predecessors.... We are ready to stand against you,” Soleimani was quoted as saying in a speech delivered in the central city of Hamedan by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

"We are near you, where you can't even imagine ... Come. We are ready,” he said.

Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump threatened Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Twitter, warning in caps locks of unprecedented “consequences” if Tehran would threaten Washington.

“Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before. We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death. Be cautious!”


Iran's Rouhani warns US of 'mother of all wars,' July 22, 2018 (Reuters)

On Thursday Solemani addressed Trump’s tweet which came after Rouhani threatened that "war with Iran is the mother of all wars".

“As a soldier, it is my duty to respond to Trump’s threats. If he wants to use the language of threat, he should talk to me, not to the president (Hassan Rouhani),” Soleimani said.

Soleimani, one of the most prominent and influential military figures in Iran, also mentioned the war in Afghanistan and the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah,

“What the hell could you do during the 33-day war with the evil Israeli regime, which is like a weight hanging around your ankles, you experienced all sorts  of defeats and setbacks  and you are telling us what errors you can commit in Gaza? Is it not that you accepted Hezbollah’s conditions for ending the war?

“What have you been able to do (to us) over the past 20 years that you did not do and are threatening us now... Have you forgotten that you would provide diapers to your soldiers? Now you’ve come and threaten us,” he said.

Soleimani’s words came as tensions have risen between both the United States and Iran as well as between Israel and the Islamic Republic.

Israeli officials have repeatedly voiced concerns over the growing Iranian presence on its borders and the smuggling of sophisticated weaponry to Hezbollah from Tehran to Lebanon via Syria, stressing that both are red-lines for the Jewish State.

Israel has admitted to having carried out one hundred strikes in Syria against Iranian and Hezbollah targets, and is suspected of carrying out hundreds of others.

On Wednesday, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh stated that the IRGC’s fighter jets will be equipped with cruise missiles with a range of 1500 kilometers.

Hajizadeh made the announcement on the sidelines of a ceremony in Tehran where 10 Sukhoi Su-22 fighter jets, which had been upgraded with new systems which would allow them to carry and fire smart and cluster bombs as well as air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles with pinpoint accuracy, Tasnim said.

