Is it legal to ban Bibi from forming gov’t post-election win? - analysis

Would it be legal for the Center-Left parties and Yisrael Beytenu to pass a new Basic Law banning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a government because he has been indicted? In the whiplash of Israel’s politics, the discussion has shifted dramatically since Tuesday when Israel was aflush with talk about whether Netanyahu would pass a new retroactive French law to indefinitely freeze his public corruption trial.Those objecting to such a law start by attacking it as a “personal law” – a law being passed just to undermine a specific individual. Such laws are generally viewed as less democratic or anti-democratic since the idea of a law is to apply fairly to all citizens.In addition, the idea of outlawing Netanyahu from being prime minister immediately after he was the winning candidate and his Likud party won the most seats could be viewed as anti-democratic.However, multiple factors may let the Center-Left law go through and even get by any petition to the High Court of Justice.First, the iron rule of Israeli law is that 61 members of the Knesset, for better or rose, can pass anything they want – whether it is the Netanyahu-friendly retroactive French law or a Netanyahu-banning law.That is what happens when there is no constitution.Regarding the “personal law” argument, Hebrew University Rector Barak Medina said that this would not invalidate the proposed Bibi-ban because the law does not actually fully ban him.It only bans him as long as he is indicted. If Netanyahu pushed to have his trial resolved on an expedited basis, say over a few months, and he was acquitted, he could return to being prime minister.The proposed law also does not actually prevent the Likud from winning.If the Likud picked a new leader, that leader would still command the largest Knesset delegation of 35-37 seats.In terms of whether it is legally problematic to be passing this law against Netanyahu after the election and after the voters gave him their confidence, as opposed to before the election, Medina said that the High Court likely would not invalidate on those grounds.Medina said that though the High Court allowed Netanyahu to run for re-election over the “objection” of petitions to force his resignation pre-election, the court did not dismiss the petition out of hand.Rather, the High Court said that it had jurisdiction over the petition and could, at least theoretically, decide to force Netanyahu to resign post-election due to the indictment against him.Though many observers believe the High Court would never have kicked Netanyahu out based only on the indictment, once the Knesset passes a new basic law, the court could say that the Knesset is merely doing something that the court itself might have chosen to do.Other paradoxical move the High Court could take would be to use conservatism to let such a law through.In other words, critics are always claiming that the High Court is to activist in striking down Knesset legislation. The court could simply say that it has no authority to strike down the new basic law.It is also hard to imagine the court rescuing Netanyahu when he has been threatening to disassemble the entire legal establishment.This does not necessarily fix the ethical-philosophical issues of blocking a man from being prime minister who “won” the election.MKs from the right were even comparing such a move to being worthy of Turkish President Recep Erodgan after Blue and White leader Benny Gantz attacked Netanyahu only days ago with the same accusation.Yet, without justifying the Center-Left law, the Erdogan comparison is misplaced.While Netanyahu did win a plurality of the vote, he did not win a 61-vote majority, even with his right-wing bloc.In fact, if he had actually won a majority of the people’s support, this entire law would not be possible, and he might be moving ahead with his retroactive French law. All that is left then is whether the Center-Left decides to go through with the law, along with the internal damage such a law may cause between sectors of Israeli society.But legally-speaking, there is really nothing to stop it.