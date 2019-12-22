The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel, Australia ratify double taxation avoidance treaty

To alleviate double taxation, the treaty will lower withholding tax (or retention tax) rates on cross-border interest, dividend and royalty payments.

By EYTAN HALON  
DECEMBER 22, 2019 13:48
The national flags of Australia and Israel are seen outside the building housing the Australian Embassy in Tel Aviv (photo credit: REUTERS)
The national flags of Australia and Israel are seen outside the building housing the Australian Embassy in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel and Australia have signed and ratified a treaty for the avoidance of double taxation, the Ministry of Finance announced on Sunday, following the conclusion of years of negotiations.
The bilateral agreement establishes new taxation rules for income and assets connected to both countries, in addition to existing domestic taxation regulations. The treaty, in line with the OECD's model tax convention, will enter into force on January 1, 2020.
To alleviate double taxation, the treaty will lower withholding tax (or retention tax) rates on cross-border interest, dividend and royalty payments.
The treaty includes clauses to determine the residency of individuals and companies who are residents of both countries, enabling the avoidance of double taxation, the distribution of tax rights between the states.
In addition, the treaty regulates and enables improved exchange of information between Australian and Israeli tax authorities. The new regulations also give effect to the OECD and G20's recommendations on base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS), an international effort to tackle tax avoidance and increase tax transparency.
"Australia and Israel share a close friendship with strong ties," said Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg and Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar following the ratification of the treaty by the Australian government earlier this month.
"The new tax treaty between Australia and Israel will ensure the economic, trade and commercial relationship between our two countries is strengthened. 
"The new treaty will enhance the bilateral economic relationship between Australia and Israel by reducing taxation barriers that could impede economic activity between the two countries, providing greater certainty for taxpayers in both countries and improving the integrity of the tax system."
According to data published by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, there are approximately 9,800 Israelis living in Australia - primarily in Victoria and New South Wales. There are between 10,000 and 12,000 Australians currently residing in Israel. In 2018, bilateral trade amounted to nearly $1.3 billion.


Tags Israel australia finance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't like Ehud Olmert? You should still read what he has to say By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by