Israel, Australia ratify double taxation avoidance treaty

Israel and Australia have signed and ratified a treaty for the avoidance of double taxation, the Ministry of Finance announced on Sunday, following the conclusion of years of negotiations.The bilateral agreement establishes new taxation rules for income and assets connected to both countries, in addition to existing domestic taxation regulations. The treaty, in line with the OECD's model tax convention, will enter into force on January 1, 2020.To alleviate double taxation, the treaty will lower withholding tax (or retention tax) rates on cross-border interest, dividend and royalty payments.The treaty includes clauses to determine the residency of individuals and companies who are residents of both countries, enabling the avoidance of double taxation, the distribution of tax rights between the states.In addition, the treaty regulates and enables improved exchange of information between Australian and Israeli tax authorities. The new regulations also give effect to the OECD and G20's recommendations on base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS), an international effort to tackle tax avoidance and increase tax transparency."Australia and Israel share a close friendship with strong ties," said Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg and Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar following the ratification of the treaty by the Australian government earlier this month."The new tax treaty between Australia and Israel will ensure the economic, trade and commercial relationship between our two countries is strengthened."The new treaty will enhance the bilateral economic relationship between Australia and Israel by reducing taxation barriers that could impede economic activity between the two countries, providing greater certainty for taxpayers in both countries and improving the integrity of the tax system."According to data published by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, there are approximately 9,800 Israelis living in Australia - primarily in Victoria and New South Wales. There are between 10,000 and 12,000 Australians currently residing in Israel. In 2018, bilateral trade amounted to nearly $1.3 billion.