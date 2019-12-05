The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel, Czech Republic sign multi-million air defense radar deal

The ELM multi-mission radar systems are used by the IDF in the Iron Dome and David's Sling missile defense systems

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
DECEMBER 5, 2019 13:58
A visit to the Czech Republic (photo credit: Reuters)
A visit to the Czech Republic
(photo credit: Reuters)
Israel and the Czech Republic have signed a security agreement to sell advanced aerial radar systems in a deal worth over NIS 400 million.
The multi-million shekel deal (worth some $125 million) with IAI/ELTA systems will see the Israeli defense giant provide eight ELM-2084 multi-mission radar (MMR) systems.
The production of the systems will be a joint Israel-Czech project with 70% of the system made in Israel and the other 30% by Czech military electronics company RETIA which has partnered with ELTA for the past few years.
“The agreement between the two countries includes the transfer of technology and knowledge from Israel to the Czech Republic as well as industrial cooperation, in which around 30% of radar components will be manufactured in the Czech Republic by local defense industries,” read a statement by Israel’s Defense Ministry.
The radar system allows for the monitoring, tracking and interception of several airborne projectiles simultaneously at an altitude between 100 meters to 3,000 meters (330 to 10,000 feet) and cover a wide area of about 250 kilometers.
"The MMR radar is based on state-of-the-art technologies and significantly improves the reliability of aerial image and situational awareness and is able to effectively address a wide range of targets, said Yoav Turgeman, CEO of ELTA and VP of IAI.
The deal was signed at the Ministry of Defense in Prague on Thursday by Czech Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar,  Deputy Minister of Defence Filip Říha and Head of SIBAT, Israel’s Ministry of Defense Export & Defense Cooperation Division Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yair Coles.
The ELM-2084 MMR system is an integral part of the IDF’s aerial defense systems including the David’s Sling and Iron Dome anti-missile defense systems. They are also compatible to be synchronized with NATO’s defense systems and can be incorporated into the command and control systems belonging to the United States.
In March of last year Prague stalled on the deal out of concern that the systems wouldn’t be able to connect to other systems used by NATO forces with the Czech defense ministry calling the current format of the deal as “hazardous.”
Following the signing of the deal, Coles said it "is expressing confidence in the capabilities of the Israeli security system and in our excellent industries to address the threats that are plaguing the entire world. We hope this agreement opens the door for further cooperation with the Czech Republic and other NATO countries.”
The system is expected to be delivered between 2021-2023 and will replace obsolete Soviet-made radars that the Czech military received in 1991.
"Today, Israel and the Czech Republic are closing a historic circle. The Czech Republic, which stood by us and provided us with weapons when the State was established, will be acquiring the most advanced air defense capability in the world,” Coles said.
Czech Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar called the agreement to purchase the eight radars as “one of the major modernization projects” of the Czech army and especially of the country’s ageing air defense forces.
“I am very pleased that when the agreement is signed we will begin the process of ending dependence on outdated Russian systems and at the same time equipping a modern system with proven operational experience from a long-term strategic partner like the State of Israel. I also welcome the opportunities the agreement opens for the Czech security companies.”
Elta Systems has sold 100 of these radar systems in recent years to a series of countries around the world for a total of over $2 billion.


Tags IDF czech republic radar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo France gets it right By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Bring our citizens home By GERSHON BASKIN
Neville Teller Palestinians edge toward elections By NEVILLE TELLER
Yisrael Medad and Eli Pollak Needed: Media rehabilitation By YISRAEL MEDAD, ELI POLLAK
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by