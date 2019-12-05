Israel, Czech Republic sign multi-million air defense radar deal

Israel and the Czech Republic have signed a security agreement to sell advanced aerial radar systems in a deal worth over NIS 400 million.The multi-million shekel deal (worth some $125 million) with IAI/ELTA systems will see the Israeli defense giant provide eight ELM-2084 multi-mission radar (MMR) systems. The production of the systems will be a joint Israel-Czech project with 70% of the system made in Israel and the other 30% by Czech military electronics company RETIA which has partnered with ELTA for the past few years.“The agreement between the two countries includes the transfer of technology and knowledge from Israel to the Czech Republic as well as industrial cooperation, in which around 30% of radar components will be manufactured in the Czech Republic by local defense industries,” read a statement by Israel’s Defense Ministry.The radar system allows for the monitoring, tracking and interception of several airborne projectiles simultaneously at an altitude between 100 meters to 3,000 meters (330 to 10,000 feet) and cover a wide area of about 250 kilometers."The MMR radar is based on state-of-the-art technologies and significantly improves the reliability of aerial image and situational awareness and is able to effectively address a wide range of targets, said Yoav Turgeman, CEO of ELTA and VP of IAI.The deal was signed at the Ministry of Defense in Prague on Thursday by Czech Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar, Deputy Minister of Defence Filip Říha and Head of SIBAT, Israel’s Ministry of Defense Export & Defense Cooperation Division Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yair Coles.The ELM-2084 MMR system is an integral part of the IDF’s aerial defense systems including the David’s Sling and Iron Dome anti-missile defense systems. They are also compatible to be synchronized with NATO’s defense systems and can be incorporated into the command and control systems belonging to the United States.In March of last year Prague stalled on the deal out of concern that the systems wouldn’t be able to connect to other systems used by NATO forces with the Czech defense ministry calling the current format of the deal as “hazardous.”Following the signing of the deal, Coles said it "is expressing confidence in the capabilities of the Israeli security system and in our excellent industries to address the threats that are plaguing the entire world. We hope this agreement opens the door for further cooperation with the Czech Republic and other NATO countries.”The system is expected to be delivered between 2021-2023 and will replace obsolete Soviet-made radars that the Czech military received in 1991."Today, Israel and the Czech Republic are closing a historic circle. The Czech Republic, which stood by us and provided us with weapons when the State was established, will be acquiring the most advanced air defense capability in the world,” Coles said.Czech Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar called the agreement to purchase the eight radars as “one of the major modernization projects” of the Czech army and especially of the country’s ageing air defense forces. “I am very pleased that when the agreement is signed we will begin the process of ending dependence on outdated Russian systems and at the same time equipping a modern system with proven operational experience from a long-term strategic partner like the State of Israel. I also welcome the opportunities the agreement opens for the Czech security companies.”Elta Systems has sold 100 of these radar systems in recent years to a series of countries around the world for a total of over $2 billion.