Israel has greatest carbon footprint due to poultry consumption worldwide

Israel has the unenviable title of bearing the largest carbon footprint per capita due to poultry consumption in the world, a study comparing annual carbon dioxide emissions across 130 countries revealed on Tuesday.



German nutrition retailer nu3 analyzed data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to assess which countries have the potential to significantly reduce their carbon footprint by switching their consumption habits to a plant-based diet and minimize damage to the environment.





According to the study, Israel emits anually 67.14 kg of carbon dioxide per person due to poultry consumption, more than any other country in the world. The Israeli average exceeds annual poultry consumption emissions of second-placed consumer Trinidad and Tobago (62.59 kg) and third-placed Hong Kong (58.93 kg).The study shows that Israel is ranked 22nd globally in terms of potential carbon footprint reduction, with an average footprint of 192.77 kg per person annually for animal product consumption and 14.09 kg per person for non-animal products, including wheat, rice and nuts.Potential for reducing emissions is based on evaluating the amount of carbon dioxide a person in each country could reduce annually by replacing 1 kg of animal product with 1 kg of non-animal product.Argentina has the greatest carbon footprint due to animal product consumption in the world, emitting anually 305.81 kg of carbon dioxide per person. Figures show that this is largely due to the high level of beef consumption in Argentina.The country only emits 7.94 kg carbon dioxide per person for non-animal products, meaning that Argentinians can make the greatest positive impact to the environment by switching to a plant-based diet. Australia has the second greatest potential to reduce emissions, followed by Iceland, Albania and New Zealand."With this study revealing how switching diets could drastically reduce our carbon footprint, it’s becoming increasingly harder to ignore the benefits of moving to a plant-based diet, both for our health and our planet," said nu3 CEO Robert Sünderhauf.For those not ready to give up meat altogether, Sünderhauf suggests switching healthier fish and poultry for fattier red meats such as lamb and beef which leave a far greater carbon footprint. Eggs are preferable to milk products and cheese as they produce significantly less carbon dioxide."All evidence points towards a mainly plant-based diet, with lean animal-based protein if needed, to help both our bodies and our environment prosper,” said Sünderhauf.Despite Israel's high animal product carbon footprint, the Jewish state today is a global leader when it comes to plant-based diets.Estimates suggest that 5% of Israeli citizens identify as vegan, making Israel the largest vegan nation per capita in the world. In addition, 8% of Israelis identify as vegetarian. According to Israeli non-profit group Anonymous for Animal Rights, 40% of Israelis say they have reduced their consumption of animal-based food.For those seeking a plant-based culinary adventure, Tel Aviv was dubbed the “vegan capital of the world” by British newspaper The Independent, highlighting the 400 vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants in the city.Ingrid Newkirk, president and founder of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), recently praised Israel as a world leader in veganism."The upsurge of vegan eating in Israel is very, very strong. Israel is a leader in the switch to vegan eating, vegetarian foods, for animals but also for the environment; there is a huge environmental consciousness," Newkirk told The Jerusalem Post ahead of a mass animal rights march in Tel Aviv in September 2017."There is a wealth of wonderful, wonderful fresh produce that the rest of the world is envious of, as well as delicious foods readily available. No effort needs to go into finding them. Tasty vegan food like hummus, falafel and tahina – which were once regional specialties – have now proliferated the global food market and have become mainstream," she said.