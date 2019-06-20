Israel honors World Refugee Day by celebrating arts, creativity

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Tel Aviv is set to host two events in honor of World Refugee Day on Thursday that celebrates refugees and their creativity.





UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is marking the day at Habima Square, with performance artists from asylum seeker and refugee communities, as well as a show case of traditional clothing, African music and arts and arts and crafts.

Just a few minutes south, the African Refugee Development Center along with the Center for Art and Politics and Marcel Art Projects are scheduled to have their own Refugee Day Festival.

"Many times they [refugees] are portrayed as weak," Dolev Guli Dolev from the African Refugee Development Center (ARDC) told The Jerusalem Post. "People don't understand how much power and creativity the community has."

"That's the whole point of the refugee event today."

The event will go all evening long, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a variety of events showcasing the creativity and artistic talent of the asylum seeking community.

Israel has some 30,000 asylum seekers, many from Eritrea and Sudan who are seeking refugee status. Israel has recognized a less than 1% of those seeing refugee status, leaving many of the country's asylum seekers stuck in limbo.

As Dolev explained, today the community wants to celebrate their ability be strong regardless of their difficult circumstances, hence the focus on the arts.

The event will include a presentation by Adam Ahmed, a Darfurian asylum-seeker living in Israel. Ahmed will read from his book, "The Nightmare of the Exile," which describes he's escape from genocide and how he eventually landed in Israel.

The event will also have debut films and a world premiere of the new production, "The Crazy Refugee," a comedy that looks at the tragedies of life with a loving "and even a forgiving eye."

Along with the various other presentations, there will also be a selection Eritrean traditional drinks, food and snack.

