Israel one step closer to purchasing V-22 Osprey

Israel’s Defense Ministry has taken the next step towards the possible purchase of Boeing’s V-22 Osprey, issuing a price request to the US Navy’s international programs office for the tilt-rotor aircraft.



According to reports IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi has decided that there is an operational need for between 12-14 aircraft which can take off and land like helicopters but fly like fixed-wing planes.

The V-22 are designed for sensitive, extensive missions both during times of war and routine.Israel first expressed interest in Boeing’s V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft in 2012 and two years later the US Department of Defense had notified Congress about it’s intention to sell six of them to Israel in a deal worth $1.13 billion.But the contract came at the wrong time as Israel’s coalition at the time fell through and by the time another coalition was formed, Israel’s defense budget was needed for more urgent requirements such as technology used to detect and destroy Hamas cross-border attack tunnels.Last year, a defense source told The Jerusalem Post that Israel was once again considering purchasing the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey following the cancellation of its acquisition nearly four years ago and that it would likely decide in the next year or two to purchase the tilt-rotor aircraft.Rick Lemaster, Director of Boeing’s Vertical-Lift Global Sales and Marketing said that the company is talking to “about a dozen” countries interested in the platform and noted that Israel has “shown strong interest.”“We were very close with Israel, back in December 2014. There were some domestic issues in that country that caused the LOA-related process to stop,” Lemaster was quoted by Flight Global as saying at the Paris Airshow in June. “As they’ve recently gone through another election, we think V-22 is still on their list of things they’d like to go acquire. We are hopeful that they will prioritize that and there’s sufficient funding to go make that happen.”Lemaster stressed that prospective buyers needed to place their orders by September of next year.“We are getting to the end of the window if you’ve been putting off buying the V-22. With the current multi-year III contract about half-way through its five-year run, international customers need to be having LoAs (letters of acceptance) signed with the US government by about September 2020,” Lemaster was quoted by Janes as saying.The Israeli military is modernizing its squadrons of aging fighter jets and helicopters and according to the defense source who spoke to the Post last year, Israel’s air force has understood that there needs to be a mix of heavy-lift helicopters and the V-22.Primarily used by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) since entering service in 2007 it has seen extensive action in Afghanistan and Iraq supporting long-range rapid reaction and crisis response missions.With a maximum cruising speed of 522 kilometers per hour and an extended range capability of 2,103 kilometers with no refueling, the V-22 would allow Israel to reach neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia, Syria and Iraq or even Iran and Sudan.The multi-role combat aircraft uses tilt-rotor technology, combining the vertical performance of helicopters (such as take off and landings) with the speed, altitude and range of fixed-wing planes, making them the ideal aircraft for special operation mission as they don’t need runways.If purchased, Israel would be the second country outside the United States to deploy them after Japan which bought four V-22 Ospreys in July of 2016.

